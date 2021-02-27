Indian Women Who Made It To Forbes List Of World’s 100 Most Powerful Women 2020 Women oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year International Women's Day is observed on 8 March. The day is observed with an aim of celebrating and acknowledging the social, political, cultural and economic achievements of women across the world while highlighting their importance. The day is dedicated to women belonging to different cultures and backgrounds coming together to fight for gender equality and women's rights.

This year we are here with a list of Indian women who made it to the Forbes list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women. The list features four women coming from different backgrounds who have earned name and fame through their hard work and sheer determination. Read on.

1. Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman, the present Finance Minister of India made it to the Forbes List 2020. The 61-year old minister held the 41st rank in the list. She also serves as the Minister of Corporate Affairs. It was in May 2019, when Nirmala Sitharaman was sworn in as the Finance Minister of India. During the COVID-19 outbreak, she donated1 Lakh INR to the PM Cares-Fund with the aim of combating the pandemic. She also served as the former Defence Minister of India from 2017-19. 2. Roshni Nadar Malhotra Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the Chairperson of the HCL technologies made it to the Forbes List 2020. She was ranked 55th on the list. However, in 2019, she was ranked 54th on the same list. It was in July 2020 when she was handed over the reins of HCL Technologies by her father and the founder of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar. Before serving as the Chairman of HCL Technologies, she served as the Vice-President of the same organisation. The 38-year old businesswomen are the only child of Shiv Nadar and Kiran Nadar. She has graduated from Kellogg School of Management and is now the richest businesswoman in the country. 3. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is the name that needs no introduction. The Forbes List 2020, ranked her 68th. The self-made billionaire is the Founder and Executive Chairperson of Biocon, the famous biopharmaceutical firm. It was on 16 December 2020, when Forbes magazine listed her net worth as $4.7 billion. Last year, her company Biocon, headquartered in Bangalore was granted permission to conduct the four phases of COVID treatment through its drug named Itolizumab. 4. Renuka Jagtiani Renuka Jagtiani, the Chairwoman and CEO of the Landmark Group, one of the leading hospitality and retail conglomerates of Dubai. The company was initially founded by her husband Micky Jagtiani in 1973. She was ranked 98th in the Forbes List 2020. She also made it to the list of Fortune Most Powerful Women International. Ever since she joined the Landmark Group, she has been working extensively for managing the company's corporate strategies and expansions in the Middle East, India and Africa. These women have really made us proud by making it to the Forbes list. They have really inspired us towards promoting women's empowerment.