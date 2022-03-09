Women's Day: 10 Female Cancer Survivors Felicitated By HCG Hospital Bangalore Women oi-PTI

HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru, one of India's leading cancer care chains, commemorates International Women's Day by felicitating 10 female cancer survivors for displaying unwavering determination and sheer willpower to fight cancer.

On this occasion, a team of renowned Onco surgeons and Medical Oncologists from HCG were part of a panel discussion on the theme for the year #BreakTheBias. The agenda of the discussion was to promote the idea of Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Vishal Rao, Group Director, Head & Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery and the panellists for the discussion were Dr Mahesh Bandemagal, Surgical Oncologist, Dr Abhilasha Narayan, Consultant - Gynaec Oncology and Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr Roshni Dasgupta, Consultant - Medical Oncologist and Dr Kritika Murugan - Surgical Oncologist.

The discussion highlighted the Importance of Gender innovation as a growing mandate in oncology, women in surgery, the burden and hurdles of HCG Moonshot for cervical cancer eradication for India, Breaking the bias in oncology through empathy design for cancer patients & balance at work/home.

They shared insights on how, over the last decade, there has been tremendous advancement in the cancer screening programs that have contributed to bringing about a difference in the survival rates of cancer patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Manisha Kumar, COO & Cluster Head, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru said, "Cancer may be the toughest battle that one may face but with the right diagnosis and treatment at the right time, along with determination and positivity, we can overcome this too.

We, at HCG Hospital, are continuously striving towards creating a comprehensive treatment approach to treat patients with the best of our clinical expertise and technologies available. It has been an honour today to hear the inspiring stories of our cancer survivors and felicitating them on International Women's Day."

The cancer survivors who were felicitated at the event shared their treatment experiences at HCG hospital and emphasized the importance of identifying unusual symptoms and seeking immediate consultation from doctors. They thanked the doctors and the hospital staff for extending complete support during and after treatment.

About HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG): HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG), is one of the largest providers of cancer care in India. Through its network of 24 comprehensive cancer centres across India and Africa, HCG has brought advanced cancer care to the doorstep of millions of people.

HCG's comprehensive cancer centres provide expertise and advanced technologies required for the effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer under one roof. Under the "Milann" brand, HCG also operates seven fertility centres.