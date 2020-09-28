Lata Mangeshkar’s 91st Birthday: Lesser-Known Facts About ' The Nightingale Of India' Women oi-Prerna Aditi

The melodious voice of Lata Mangeshkar needs no introduction. Popularly known as the 'Nightingale Of India', she is one of the most popular and successful singers of all time. It won't be wrong to say that the music industry in India is incomplete without her voice. She has given her a beautiful voice to many songs in more than 36 regional languages. This year the Indian Playback Singer celebrates her 91st birthday on 28 September.

On her 91st birthday, today we are here to tell some interesting and lesser-known facts about her. Scroll down the article to read more:

1. Lata Mangeshkar was born as Hema Mangeshkar to parents Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a Konkani and Marathi classical singer and Shevanti (mother) on 29 September 1929 in Indore.

2. Her paternal grandfather, a Brahmin Priest too used to sing songs, especially at the Abhishekam ritual of Lord Shiva.

3. Initially the family had the last name as Hardikar but then Lata Mangeshkar's father started using 'Mangeshkar' to identify his native town Mangeshi in Goa.

4. Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest of five children of Deenanath Mangeshkar and his wife Shevanti. Her siblings, Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridyanath Mangeshkar are all renowned singers.

5. At the age of five, Lata Mangeshkar started receiving music lessons from her father and also worked as an actress in her father's plays.

6. In the year 1942, when she was barely 13, she lost her father due to some heart ailments.

7. This was when Lata Mangeshkar's career as a singer began. She took up the responsibility to look after her family after her father's demise.

8. Her first song was Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari, composed by Sadashivrao Nevrekar for the movie Kiti Hasaal in 1942. However, the song was cut from the final release.

9. In the same year, she also got a small role in the movie Pahili Mangalaa-gaur, directed by Navyug Chitrapat. In the same movie, she sang the song 'Natali Chaitraachi Navalaai'.

10. Her first Hindi song was 'Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu' from the Marathi movie 'Gajaabhau' released in 1943.

11. She soon moved to Mumbai and took lessons from Ustad Aman Ali Khan of Bhindibazar Gharana.

12. Her mentor Vinayak Damodar Karnataki died in the year 1948 and this is when Lata Mangeshkar received the guidance of music director Ghulam Haider who later introduced her to producer Sashadhar Mukherjee.

13. However, the producer rejected Lata Mangeshkar as her voice seemed 'too thin' to him.

14. After this, Haider, gave the first major break to Lata Mangeshkar through the song 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora' for the movie Majboor, released in 1948.

15. 'Aayega Aanewaala' was one of the first hits of Lata Mangeshkar composed by Khemchand

Prakash for the movie Mahal starring renowned Bollywood actress Madhubala.

16. In the 1950s, she composed many songs for several music directors such as Shankar Jaikishan, Anil Biswas, Amarnath, S.D Burman, Bhagatram and Husanlal.

17. In 1956, she made her first debut in Tamil playback singing with the song 'Vanaradham'.

18. She also sang many raga-based songs composed by Naushad, a famous Indian music director for movies such as Barsat(1949), Baiju Bawra (1952), Aah (1953), Uran Khatola (1955), Mother India (1957), Shree 420 (1955), Chori Chori (1956), Devdas (1955) and many more.

19. She won her first Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her song 'Ajaa re Pardesi', composed by Jatin Lalit.

20. Her song 'Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' from the 1960 movie Mughal-e-Azam still remains one of the most loved songs of all time.

21. Apart from movie songs, she also has given melodious voice to many Bhajans and devotional songs such as 'Allah Tero Naam', 'Prabhu Tero Naam', 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' and many more.

22. On 27 January 1963, she sang 'Aye mere vatan k logon', a patriotic song in the presence of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the then Prime Minister of India. The song was against the backdrop of the Indo-China War in 1962. After listening to the song, Pandit Nehru was moved into tears and he blessed Lata Mangeshkar.

23. To date, the song remains one of the most-loved patriotic songs of all time.

24. Some of her popular songs are 'Jab Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya', 'Chalte Chalte', 'Inhi Logon Ne', 'Lag Ja Gale', 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha', 'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil', 'Hothon Pe Aisi Baat', 'Solah Baras Ki', 'Mere Naseeb Mein', 'Piya Tose', 'Tune O Rangeele', 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi', 'Kya Yahi Pyar Hai', 'Bhuri Bhuri Aankhon', 'Jab Hum Jawaan Honge', 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubra', 'Jiya Jale',' and many more.

25. She has also given her voice in many duets for the 1900s and 2000s movies with Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu, Roop Kumar Rathod, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Mohammad Aziz, S.P Balasubramaniam and Hariharan.

26. She has sung for many films of Yash Chopra such as Chandani (1989), Lamhe (1991), Ye Dillagi (1994), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Mohabbatein (2000), Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002), Veer Zara (2004) and the list goes on.

27. In the year 1969, she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, after which she received Padma Vibhushan in 1999.

28. In 1993, she was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Awards and Filmfare Special Awards in 1994 and 2004.

29. She also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards in 1989, NTR National Award in 1999 and Bharat Ratna in 2001.

30. She has won four Filmfare Awards for the Best Female Playback singer. She also won three National Film Awards.

31. In 2009, she was honoured with the title of Officer of the French Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian award.