Wife Of Air Force Martyr Shows How To Transform Grief Into Motivation

Indian Air Force is a pride of all the Indians. However, when a flight pilot martyrs, we feel endless empathy for the late braveheart's family. But Garima Abrol, the widow of late IAF pilot Samir Abrol took the tragedy to a whole new inspirational level. Instead of letting reality break her, she took it as a motivation to change the course of her life.

Retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra recently applauded her through his twitter account and tagged her as a "woman of exceptional substance" for clearing the Services Selection Board and being selected to join the Indian Air Force. Author Swapnil Pandey, too, made a Facebook post to announce this on July 13.

Squadron Leader Samir Abrol lost his life when Mirage 2000 fighter plane crashed in February, earlier this year. He was flight testing the newly upgraded Mirage 2000 in Bengaluru, along with co-pilot Sidharth Negi.

Garima, a physiotherapist, and a Zumba and prowl instructor by profession, is all set to join the Air Force Academy (AFA) in January, 2020.

Post the sad demise of her husband, Garima took to the social media to vent out her pain and frustration about the incident. Her heart-wrenching post read, "How many more of these pilots have to give up their life to shake you up and make you realise there is something really wrong in the system?"

She also mentioned that her late husband would always say that his ultimate purpose is to serve the nation.

On being asked why she chose to join the Air Force, Garima replied, "I really want to see what life looks like in his shoes. The legacy has to move on. Wearing the same uniform also gives me a motive to sustain."

With her unwavering spirit in the face of grief - Garima Abrol set an example for generations to come.