Anupriya Lakra From Odisha Is The First Tribal Woman To Become A Commercial Pilot
Women are surely flying high and Anupriya Madhumita Lakra from Malkangiri district of Odisha is the perfect example. She is the first tribal woman from the state to become a commercial pilot.
The 27-year-old is the daughter of Mariniyas Larka, a police constable in Malkangiri district, and Jimaj Yashmin. Her father said that, though it was difficult for him to fund her pilot training, in order to fulfil his daughter's dreams he took loans and took help from relatives.
Anupriya's mother feels the same too. She wants her daughter to be a source of inspiration for all the girls and urges the parents to support their daughters.
The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, took to social media to congratulate the young woman saying, "I am happy with her achievement. She will be a role model for several girls".
Tribal leader and President of Odisha Adivasi Kalyan Mahasangha, Niranjan Bisi said it is a matter of pride for tribals that a local woman will now fly a plane.
Anupriya was born and brought up in Malkangiri and she completed her matriculation from a missionary school and later completed her higher secondary education from a school in Koraput district.
In 2012, she got admitted to a government-run engineering college in Bhubaneshwar, but after a few months of classes, she realised her passion lies in becoming a pilot. She left her engineering course and took admission at the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI), Bhubaneshwar.
Anupriya is all set to join Indigo Airlines as a co-pilot sometime later this month.