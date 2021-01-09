All India’s Woman Pilot Team To Fly Over North Pole On The World’s Longest Route Women oi-Prerna Aditi

An All-India Women pilot team is all set to fly over the North Pole. This is going to be the world's longest air route. The flight journey will begin from San Francisco and will end at Bengaluru on 9 January 2021 i.e., on Saturday covering a long distance of 16,000 kilometers.

"Flying through the North Pole is very challenging and airline companies send their best and experienced pilots on this route. This time Air India has given responsibilities to a woman captain for the journey from San Francisco to Bengaluru via polar route," an Air India official was quoted saying this. However, as per the aviation experts, flying over the North Pole is not an easy thing. It requires proficiency and expert skills.

All India captain, Zoya Agrawal is quite excited for flying with her teammates. Captain Zoya Agrawal will be commanding the flight journey and thus creating history. She is looking forward to flying across the region where the compass flips 180 degrees and according to her this is quite fascinating.

Sharing her enthusiasm with the press, she said, "Most people in the world will not see the North Pole or even its map in their lifetime. I truly feel privileged and humbled by the trust posed in me by the civil aviation ministry and our flag carrier. It is a golden opportunity to command a Boeing 777 inaugural SFO-BLR, one of the world's longest flights over the North Pole."

"I am extremely proud to have with me an experienced women team comprising Captains Thanmai Papagari, Akanksha Sonawane and Shivani Manhas. This is the first time an all-women pilots team will fly over the North Pole and create a history of sorts. It's indeed a dream come true for any professional pilot," she added further.

For those who don't know, Captain Zoya has already become the youngest women pilot to fly in Boeing-777 in the year 2013. "I am the youngest woman commander in the world on Boeing 777. Women should have self-belief even if they face societal pressure not to consider any task impossible," she added.

Today she will become the first woman commander in Air India to fly over the North Pole to cover such a long distance.