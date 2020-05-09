Mother’s Day 2020: Real People Share Importance Of Moms In Their Lives Parents And Children oi-Prerna Aditi

Probably the term 'mother' is more of a verb than a noun. It is not just who they are, but what they do. No one cany denies that how much we all find peace and comfort in the mother's unconditional love. Mothers are those who can take everyone's place, but no one can their presence in our lives. In case you haven't cherished the memories or time spent with your moms enough, you can surely do it today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, which falls on 10 May every year.

On this special day, Millenials have come forward to share their special bonding with their moms, and it will warm your hearts in all possible ways.

Reena M (31), Kodagu, Karnataka shares that she feels blessed to have her mother in her life. "For me, my mom is a true spirit of love and it is from her, that I have learned about all beautiful emotions. All I want for her is to be happy and healthy. Love you Amma."

We cannot deny that we all are strong today because we were raised by strong women, who faced all challenges and ensure that we are able to live our dreams.

A content writer from Rachi, Jharkhand, Shivangi shares that every moment spent with her mother is special. On asking to pick her favourite moment, she says, "It's very hard to pick one special moment spent with my mom in 27 years of my life as every moment has been special. 'Talking about special moments, once when I was in the 10th standard and accidentally forgot my lunch box. My mom came running to me till the bus stand, which was a kilometer away from our home. That moment I realised the depth of my mother's love for me and that her children come before anything else in her life," she said.

"'Get ready, we are going to the University,' my mother told me as I was scrolling through my phone. This was the time when I had left my job in Bangalore and shifted back to my hometown because my mother was quite ill. 'There is no course that I can do at this time, mom,' I told her the millionth time. But she had been feeling guilty that I had to leave my job and jeopardize my future because of her. She stood her ground and told me firmly, 'You will never know until you try. Those novels that you keep reading, we are going to inquire about the MA English course. Let's go!'"

"Currently, I am working as a content writer after completing Masters in English Literature," says 28-year-old Monika Khajuria from Jammu, who is currently based in Bengaluru. "My mother is a very stubborn woman and this is one of the few incidents that she has taught me to be relentless in the pursuit of even the smallest of your desires. Happy Mother's Day, Mom", she adds.

A resident of Adoni, Andhra Pradesh, Venkatesh Sale (27) tells that according to him mothers are so special that they don't need Mother's Day to know how important they are in our lives. "Mothers are the very reason we breathe in the first place. Therefore, I believe that every day we owe it to our moms. As a human, I have never witnessed God's power but I have seen the power of a mother's love. Whenever I feel low, I remember my mother and the way she tackles even the worst problems. I feel motivated instantly to deal with my problems. My mother is an inspiration for me, she is my religion and my biggest motivator. It won't be wrong if I say she is our RULER, HOME MINISTER, MANAGER, HELPER. Basically she is an all-rounder, my mom."

It is true that a mother's arms are comforting than anything else in this world. Only mothers have the immense strength and patience to introduce us to ourselves. Know ourselves and become the best version of ourselves.

Pradeep DS (29) who hails from Durvigere, Karnataka, says, "My mother is my pride, she loves me and protects me always, no matter how old I am. Mothers are equivalent to God. If the father symbolizes strength, then a mother symbolizes love and care. Without her, no one can imagine a perfect and happy family. My Mother plays an important role in my life and without her, my life seems meaningless.

Kindness is something I have learnt from my mother, She is the one who has taught me to help others and to respect elders. She inspires me to believe in good. She is very kind, polite, humble and loving in nature. My mother is my everything. I always pray for her health and her long life."

It won't be wrong to say that 'home is where your mom is' and it is only the mother's love that can endure through everything.

Kshitij Sharma, (35), who is a graphic designer from Delhi says, "I cannot thank you enough mom, for what you did for me. Words will probably destroy the feeling. I love you so much. Happy mother's day."

A journalist from West Bengal, Purabi Jana (24) shares the importance of mother in her life. She says, "Although 'mother' is a short 6 letter word, the meaning and the love it carries is indefinite. Like everyone else, the importance of mother in my life cannot be expressed in words. Once as a child, I stole 5 rupees and it didn't go unpunished. Even though my mother is a very patient and peace-loving person, discipline matters to her the most. This played a very important part in my upbringing and shaped my thought process over a period of time. It was through her, that I learned to segregate good from bad or evil, understand the importance of pain and joy. Today, I can say with pride that the lessons which I have received from my mother are still with me, guides me like a shadow in every situation and helps me in many ways. This is the reason that my whole world is my mom."

Motherhood may be the greatest thing, but it is the hardest thing as well. Being a mother gives a woman the strength to do everything single-handedly. Not one day, probably every day we should take out some time to celebrate our mothers.

Ranjitha R from Kalpadi village, Tamil Nadu shares how mothers love and give to their children, but never ask anything in return. She says, "Mothers never care for their needs. Their children are their whole world. My mother brightens every day of my life. Throughout her life, she has buried her dreams and desires so that I can fulfill mine and be happy.

I want to wish my mother and all mothers Happy Mother's Day!"

A mother's love is the purest we can find on this Earth and no matter how old we are, we will always need our moms to be with us.

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY TO EVERYONE!