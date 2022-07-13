Just In
Youngest Mayor Of India, Arya Rajendran To Marry The Youngest MLA Of Kerala, KM Sachin Dev, In September
Two years back, in December 2020, Arya Rajendran, a member of SFI, the student's wing of the CPI(M), made headlines by creating history in the politics of Kerala. She was elected the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in Kerala, as the youngest candidate leading the hotlist of contending senior politicians.
Five months later, KM Sachin Dev, the elected MLA of the Kerala assembly, shot into prominence as the youngest MLA from the land of Kerala. Incidentally, for Arya and Sachin, the wedding bells are in the air now and they are all set to get married in September 2022. Responsibilities have doubled for the stellar duo now on the domestic and political front.
However, Arya issued her opinion that they both share the same political wavelength and ideology, the experience of working in the SFI and a friendly connection to top it all. They arrived at this decision by mutual agreement. Their respective families have been informed as well. Since they both hold responsible positions as public representatives, informing the party, as well as their families, was a part of the protocol they had to observe, to avoid any miscommunication or floating rumours about their relationship.
Arya also informed the reporters that the wedding date was not yet finalized. Decisions will have to be arrived at after mutual dialogues are initiated between the families and the political party.
Arya is in charge, as state president of the Bala Sangham, the children's unit of the Left, and an active state committee member of SFI. At barely 21 years of age, she created history by getting elected for the post of the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after the CPM - LDF alliance outsmarted its competitors by winning 52 of the 100 wards in the body.
That apart, Dev, is the appointed state secretary of the SFI who won the Balussery SC constituency on a CPM ticket, in the 2021 assembly elections by a far-reaching margin of over 20000 votes.
He holds a Bachelor's degree in English and hails from the Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode and a law degree from the government law college in the same area. He was the elected chairman of the student union, during his college years.
