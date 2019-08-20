Just In
Rosemary And Francis Klontz Reveal The Secret Behind Their 68-Year Marriage
Do you know what is the secret to a happy and successful marriage? Different people have different answers. For some people, the secret to happy and successful marriage is trust, space and love. For others, it is care and effective communication.
But have you tried coordinating your clothes? Well, this old age couple from California spilled the beans about their successful marriage. Rosemary and Francis Klontz say they have been married for 68 years. All these years, they have lived their life happily and with colour-coordinated outfits.
According to Rosemary, her mother bought the duo similar t-shirts once and since then they have been wearing similar outfits. "My mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school - well, I picked them out - and we've been matching ever since," she spoke to CBS13.
View this post on Instagram
How adorable are these two?! Francis and Rosemarie Klontz from Plumas Lake, CA have been married for almost 68 years, and they have matched their outfits EVERY day since they were 19! They also SING! Watch their story tonight on @cbssacramento to hear what they say the secret to a long-lasting marriage is!!
A post shared by CBS13 News | CBS Sacramento (@cbssacramento) on
The adorable couple first met in Junior High in Auburn, Washington. Francis says, his wife chooses clothes for him and he happily wears what she chooses for him, "She just lays it out for me, and I don't have to worry about a thing!"
When asked what is the secret of their happy and successful marriage, the duo said they sing songs. They love to sing songs at their locality's hospital, church and around their house. They love serving God and working for the welfare of mankind. They believe this is the reason why they have been together for all these years.