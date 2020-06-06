Just In
8 Ways In Which You Can Wake Up Your Partner In The Morning
No doubt waking up next to your soulmate is definitely one of the best things ever. Even if you (read: women) are not a morning person, waking up next to your partner can always bring a smile to your face. But waking up your partner always in a usual way can be a bit boring.
You can put some effort into waking up your partner and express your love for him. So, we have mentioned down some adorable ways in which you can help your partner in having a brisk start to his morning. Scroll down the article to read more.
1. Put Your Arms Around Him
Cuddles and hugs are always welcomed. You can snuggle with your partner and run your fingers gently on his body. You can caress his forehead and cuddle. This will make him feel special and will also make your morning beautiful. Even if your partner couldn't sleep well, cuddling will make him feel better.
2. Give Him Soft Kisses
What could be more beautiful than kissing your partner while you awake and he is still sleeping? This is another way of waking up your partner early in the morning. You can plant soft kisses on his cheeks and forehead. We bet you that your partner will definitely love it. This way you will be letting your partner know that you are
3. Whisper Sweet Things In His Ears
You can always let your partner know how lucky and blessed you are to have him. You can make it sound even more romantic by whispering the same in his ears. You can tell your partner that you love to wake up next to him. You can also whisper about the sizzling sex that you had last night. We bet you, this will make things even more exciting and romantic.
4. Give Him A Call
If you and your partner are not living together, you can still try your best to wake him up. For this, you can give him a call in the morning and say sweet things to make him leave the bed. You can say ‘I love you' and also remind him of his important work and meeting. But make sure you do not sound too loud while talking to him over the call in the morning.
5. Send Him Some Sweet Messages
Apart from a call, you can type a heartfelt message filled with emotions. You can send that message to him so that when he wakes up, he feels better. You can type how much you love him and how eager you are to meet him. When you type morning messages make sure it is cheerful and full of love so that it can strengthen your relationship and make your man blush.
6. Prepare His Favourite Breakfast
This is also one of the best ways to wake up your man in the morning. You can think of preparing his favourite breakfast or coffee. For this, you just have to whisper in his ears that you will be preparing his favourite sandwich or omelet and if he doesn't leave the bed, he may not be able to enjoy it. We bet you, your man will not only wake up soon but will also thank you for making his breakfast.
7. Shower Together
If your partner is already awake and you want to make your morning romantic and beautiful then you can have a shower together. You can either ask him to join you in the shower or you can pull him inside the shower. After this, both of you can enjoy the shower and have some cosy moments with each other. We know that both of you will then always look forward to having a morning shower together.
8. Try A Passionate Morning Sex
Now, this is another way in which you can make your morning beautiful. There can be nothing as beautiful and romantic as having a lovemaking session in the morning. For this, you can try to move your hands to the right places and kiss your partner's neck. You can also whisper your desires in his ears and then both of you can engage yourselves in an intense lovemaking moment.
We hope that the above-mentioned tips will help you in waking up your partner and making your mornings even more beautiful. This will also strengthen your relationship and fill your days with romance.