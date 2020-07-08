Just In
14 Ways In Which You Can Pamper Your Man
Pampering your man is one of the best ways to strengthen your relationship. Just because you have been with each other for more than a year or two, that doesn't mean you can't be romantic to your man. You can always pamper him in different ways.
This will help you in keeping the spark alive in your relationship. But if you are wondering in what ways you can pamper your man, then scroll down the article to find some interesting tips.
1. Surprise Him With Kisses
What could be a better way to pamper him by giving him soft kisses. You can do this early in the morning when you wake up and he is still in his bed. You can also give him kisses on his cheeks while both of you leave for work. Not only this, but you can also plant soft kisses on his forehead and cheeks when you hit the bed. However, make sure you do not annoy him all the time by kissing him unnecessarily.
2. Prepare His Favourite Breakfast And Meal
Doesn't matter if your man is foody or not, you can always pamper your bae by preparing his favourite food. Whether it is breakfast or dinner, surprise your partner with his favourite dish or something else. We are not saying that you need to make the entire meal but you can at least try to make one or two dishes for him. For example, you can make sandwiches and scrambled eggs for breakfast and a nice curry for dinner.
3. Write Sweet Notes For Him
Leaving short and sweet notes for your partner can work like magic in your relationship. By doing so, you will be letting your partner look forward to something. You can express your care and love for your partner through those short notes. You can write how lucky you feel to have him in your life. If you are unable to write any notes, then you can send some messages to him.
4. Give Him A Relaxing Head Massage
A relaxing head massage can be another way of pampering your partner. You don't have to give him a massage on a daily basis. Instead, you can do this once a week. This will not only make your man feel relaxed and comfortable but will also reflect your love and affection for him. You can also give him a foot or back massage to feel rejuvenated after a hectic day at work.
5. Let Him Have All-Boys Time
Letting your man enjoy his all-boys time or go on an all-boys trip can be a great way to pamper him. You can also plan a night out for him. Though he may not say this, he loves to hang out with his friends as much he does with you. So, why not pamper him by planning a picnic or a night out which he can enjoy with his boys.
6. Join Him In A Steamy Shower
If you haven't done something romantic and steamy together, then you can surprise your man by joining him in the shower. You can do so to not only pamper him but also share some romantic moments together. You can also take a bubble bath with some aromatic soaps. This will surely make you feel relaxed after a long busy day.
7. Plan Some Romantic Dinner Dates
Going out on some dinner dates can be another way of pampering your man. You can plan a nice date in a fancy restaurant and take him to that place. Taking up the responsibility to plan your date and keep him away from the idea of what's next will definitely bring a bright smile to his face. You can also choose to go to your favourite restaurant and enjoy your date together.
8. Take Part In His Hobbies
Taking interest in your man's hobby can make him realise how much you care about him and love him. It is quite important to understand that when you and your partner take part in a hobby, you enjoy it in a better way. For example, if your partner is fond of reading, then you can also read a book with him. Similarly, if he is a sports enthusiast, then you can take an interest in the same. Trust us, your man will find it quite romantic and both of you will have a great time.
9. Engage Yourself In Foreplay
Who said you can pamper your man by only cooking and surprising him with a romantic date? Nice foreplay can also be a way to pamper the love of your life. Instead of jumping straight into the bed and getting naked under the sheets to engage yourself in the sensual act, you can get a bit handsy. Use your hands to make your man feel loved and to enjoy your physical intimacy. You can cuddle your man from the back while he is doing the dishes or you can smooch him while he is laying on the bed or the sofa.
10. Let Him Have The Remote
Instead of fighting over who's going to have the remote and deciding what to watch, let your man have the remote. We are sure that your man will be surprised after you let him have the remote, especially if you always fight for the same. This way you will be letting your man watch whatever he wants. You can sit beside him and watch the TV without complaining. Trust us, this way you can pamper him like never before.
11. Appreciate His Hard Work And Efforts
Appreciating your man's hard work and efforts is also a way to pamper him. Men too love to receive compliments, especially from their lady love. Telling him, how great he is at certain things such as cooking, staying fit, driving, etc. can make your man feel happy and special. You can also praise your man in front of his friends and family members. This way he will surely make him feel pampered.
12. Bring Unexpected Gifts To Him
If he always wanted to have something but couldn't buy it for some reason, then you can surprise him by buying that thing for him. For example, if he has always wanted to buy a shirt but couldn't buy it as he didn't have enough money. You can also buy the headphone or the mobile case he's planning to buy.
13. Pay A Surprise Visit At His Workplace
Paying a surprise visit to his workplace during lunch hours can be another romantic way to pamper him. We are sure that your man will feel elated to see you bringing his all-time favourite lunch. We are not saying that you have to visit his workplace every now and then, instead you can visit him once a month. But if you can visit him at his office, then you can at least send some flowers or order his favourite food. We bet you, this will brighten up his day and boost his energy level.
14. Take Him On A Nice Vacation
Taking your partner on a nice vacation can work wonders in your relationship. You can take up the responsibility of planning the trip and booking the tickets. This will give you enough time to be with each other and shower your love upon him. You can keep the destination as a secret to him.
Apart from all the above-mentioned ways, you can pamper your man by spending your time with him. After all, the best way to express your love is by staying close to each other and spending some quality time.