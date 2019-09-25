Different Work Shifts? Here Are 7 Simple Ways To Save Your Relationship Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

No two humans are the same and not every day are the same. If your relationship is happy and happening in the initial days, that doesn't mean it will be the same forever. One of the things that can affect your relationship is the different work shifts of you and your partner. For that reason, having different work shifts may lead to a communication gap between you and your partner. Consequently, it can lead to misunderstandings and frequent fights between you and your partner.

But there are certain ways in which you can save your relationship from the adverse effects of different work shifts. Read on.

1. Make The Best Of Your Time

The worst thing that you can do is wasting time when you really can do something exciting and romantic with your partner. Since both of you don't get to spend much time together, you can make the best of the time that you have together. You can watch a movie, go on a date or cuddle each other. Spending time on calls when both of you can easily meet is a total waste.

Amit (25) from Bangalore has working hours quite opposite to that of his lady love. He shares his experience with Boldsky, "When you meet in person, you don't have the same stress level that you have when both of you don't meet. It compensates the loss of having different working shifts."

You should spare some time from your busy schedule to share a cosy time with your partner. Such as if your partner works in night shift and you have a morning shift, make sure to spend at least one or two hours to sleep in each other's embrace.

2. Take Call And Text Breaks

While you are in the office, make sure to spare some time to give a quick call to your favourite being and remind him/her of your love. You can also text your partner, while you are having lunch or while using the restroom.

Amit says, "It feels good when you receive calls from your favourite person despite the busy and opposite schedules."

Instead of leaving plain and boring messages, you can text, 'Though I am busy in the office, you are still on my mind' or 'Can't wait to see you after office hours.'

If you are at home you too should do the same by sending some sweet texts to make your partner go crazy.

3. Have A Meal Together

As both of you have different working shifts, you can try having a meal together. You can either have breakfast together or late-night dinner. If not every day, make sure to have the same at least twice or thrice a week. This will help you to stay connected despite the opposite working hours.

4. Make A Schedule To Discuss Important Things

There must be days when you will have some important things to discuss with each other. Discussing things while you are eating together or trying to sleep might ruin the things. For this, you can decide on a mutual time where you can discuss important things.

"I prefer deciding a mutual time with my girl to talk about each other's problems and find solutions to resolve those issues. This helps us in achieving peace despite the work schedule," mentioned Amit.

5. Create Intimacy When You Get An Opportunity

In order to keep your relationship intact, you need to put more focus on building intimacy. Since both of you might not be able to spend much time together, you need to do things that can make wonders in your relationship. You can give a sweet kiss on your partner's cheek while you are at home and he/she leaves for work.

You can also text him/her stating how badly you miss your lovemaking sessions or you can give them hints regarding your sexual desires. This will increase the intimacy between you and your partner.

On weekends, make sure to indulge in some cosy talks and intimate acts such as cuddling and whispering sweet things in your partner's ears.

6. Take Leaves To Surprise Your Partner

Saving your leaves to plan a surprise for your partner can be a wonderful idea. You can plan a surprise candlelight dinner at home by not going to the office. This will make your partner fall in love with you once again. You can also plan a small trip to spend more time with your sweetheart.

7. Support Your Partner

Supporting each other is highly important in any relationship. You need to understand and support each other. Else your relationship might go towards a dead end. Amit adds, "Partner's support is quite important when you have a different working shift."

In addition to this, mutual respect and mutual understanding are also necessary to help couples to keep their relationship healthy and sweet.

Disclaimer: The names and identifying details of the individual have been changed to ensure privacy.