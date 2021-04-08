10 Ways Make Your Man Fall In Love With You Once Again

1. Accept Him The Way He Is Nothing can make your partner feel loved and special than accepting the way he is. So, if you want to do something special for your partner, then the very first thing that you need to do is accept him the way he is. You may encourage him to be a better human by bringing some positive changes but then changing him just because you wanted a perfect partner can make him feel dejected. There's no wise in expecting your partner to be like someone else. Let your partner have his individuality.

2. Let Him Spend Time With Friends All of us want to spend time with our friends and so does your man. Restricting him from meeting his friends can make your man feel disappointed and frustrated. Just because your man is always up for going on all-boys trips or visiting them, doesn't mean he is ignoring you. It is just that he needs some space apart from the relationship. You have no idea how happy your man can be when you let him enjoy his time with his friends.

3. Write Notes Writing notes and letters to one's partner can never go out of trend. Even though we live in the modern era where we have all sorts of technology around us, leaving romantic notes for your partner can keep the spark alive in your relationship. You can keep notes in his car or wallet to let him find and feel special.

4. Encourage Him To Follow His Passion There could be times when one may not be able to follow his passion due to many reasons. Encouraging your man to follow his interest and live his dream can make him feel extremely blessed to have you. Let your man know that it's high time he followed his passion. Instead of highlighting the risks, encourage him to give his best and fulfill his dreams. Trust us, this will really strengthen your relationship.

5. Iron His Clothes A Night Before Wearing wrinkled clothes can be a big turn off for any of us. But do you know that ironing his clothes a night before and watching his surprised reaction in the morning can really help your relationship? You may think that this won't make much difference, but don't you forget that sweet little things can make one feel extremely special.

6. Buy Him His Favourite Colour Shirt Buying your man his favourite colour shirt can make him feel loved. This is because when you buy his favourite colour shirt, it shows that you really care about his choices. So, if you are unable to get ideas to do something unexpected for him, then you can surely buy him a nice shirt. He will definitely appreciate your effort.

7. Surprise Him At His Workplace Surprising your man while he is at his workplace can also be a wonderful idea for making him feel special. In order to surprise him, you can pay a visit with his favourite meal or snacks. You can also think of picking him up from his office. We bet you, he won't be able to resist his genuine smile. In fact, you'll find him extremely happy.

8. Prepare His Favourite Food Preparing your partner's food is one of the silent ways of letting him know how much you care. Irrespective of the occasion, you can always think of preparing something for him. Even though you aren't good at cooking, you can go through the tutorials and recipes available online. It doesn't have to be perfect, but prepare it with lots of love and affection for your favourite person.

9. Appreciate Him For His Efforts Appreciating your man for everything that he does for you and his career can be another way of making him fall in love with you once again. Let him know that you feel proud to see him working so hard. You can also appreciate him for the way he buys things for you or helps you do the household work. Instead of waiting for a special occasion, praise him whenever he does something adorable and special.