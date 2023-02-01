Valentine’s Day 2023: Budget Friendly, Romantic Gift Ideas For Special Women In Your Life Love And Romance oi-Deepannita Das

Well, the month of love, February is here and therefore, no matter where you look or go, you will see people spending money on expensive cards, chocolates, dresses, jewellery, roses and more. Don't forget every channel, social media platform, and banner making you believe that nothing is more important than sending or giving gifts to your special someone on Valentine's Day.

So, if you have a bit of knowledge that what is being fed to you as love, then you may want to limit consumerism or commercialism in your relationship this Valentine's Day.

However, gifting is not a bad idea when it comes from the heart and doesn't feel like a chore. It is never about how fancy or expensive it is, but whether it is able to speak volumes about your love and affection for them. Also, it is about simply giving and not expecting anything in return. Through gifts, we can make that special someone feel special and this sweet gesture of gifting them something will speak volumes about how much they mean to you.

So, how about gifting love itself on Valentine's Day?

V-Day is all about celebrating love and sometimes words are not enough, through gifts one can express themselves better. No one can deny the beauty and love of handmade items and their part in building a relationship that is unbreakable and full of love! The best part is you can create and customise it when it comes to confessing love, remembering someone, appreciating someone or even saying thanks.

So, if you are not into store-bought gifts and want to make something by yourself to make your lady love feel special this Valentine's Day, then we have some budget-friendly options for you that are fun and sweet. And we all agree that they will be priceless forever!

1. Quilling (Rolled Paper) Cards If you roll paper to create a heart all by yourself for your partner then nothing like it. It will not only show how much you love them but show them that you actually mean it and willing to put effort to make them feel special. To create it, all you need is little bit creativity, skills along with a pair of scissors, adhesive and colourful rolled papers in the shades of red, pink and white. 2. A Love Jar Full Of Letters This one is simple and one small jar is enough. All you need to do is paint it, add a bow and fill it with love letters. Through this not only your lady love can relive the beautiful memories that you both have created together. You can place it beside her bed on Valentine's Day and make them smile. 3. Combo Love Box Online tutorials may come handy for this one. All you need to make a box using cardboard or paper, and then fill it with everything that she likes. It can be the dress she wore it on her first date with you, the rose that she gave to you to declare her love and you have preserved it carefully for years, or her favourite photos. Not only this will be a thoughtful gift, but also a meaningful one. 4. Travel Scrapbook With Photos You need to plan for this beforehand, if you want to gift it to your love on Valentines Day. You can make it colourful and add some hearts on the cover and fill the pages with the places you both have travelled together and the places you both would love to visit next. 5. Homemade Cakes, Chocolates, Waffles Nothing can taste like a good homemade cake, chocolate or waffles and when you make it heart shaped, no one can stop themselves from drooling over it. You can be creative with this and make endless shapes or forms. Hot and fresh just like the love you both share. Not only your girlfriend will appreciate it but chances are they will be deeply in love with you after this. 6. V-Day Explosion Box We are sure that after receiving an explosion box made by you, your girlfriend will give you a tight hug. The Explosion Box is one of the many heart-warming handmade gifts for girlfriend. To make an explosion box with dexterity, we advise you to watch how to make explosion box videos on YouTube. 7. DIY Kajal Or Lipstick This can be a cool way to pleasantly surprise them on V-Day. They will be simply mesmerized if you can pull this off correctly. You can take a cue from online tutorials and create the shade of the colour your lady love likes. Wrap them in a gift box with a love message and all done! 8. Paint Your Beloved Doesn't have to be a perfect one! The idea of you painting them will be enough to make them deeply fall in love with you. If you are not into art, you may be scared how the portrait of your beloved will look like once you are done, but this gift is not about perfection and more about the intention, love and the commitment that you both share. 9. Jwellery Holder It is very much possible that your lady love is fond of jwellery, so why not make a cute little jwellrey holder for them and paint it in their favourite colour. You can be little bit creative with this one by finding a beautiful frame and adding nets and hooks that will hold and display their favourite jwellery pieces. 10. I Love You Cards If you are also the one who is being asked often by their girlfriends ‘Why do you love me?' then this is the best way to let them know without even uttering a word. You can use normal playing cards for this and puch holes to bind it together and write all the reasons why you love them. This is for couples who are in long distance relationships and with all moments of doubts will diminish in a jiffy.