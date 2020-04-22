12 Signs That Tell Someone Is Flirting With You And Not Just Being Friendly

2. They Lean In When Having A Conversation This could be one of the most obvious signs that a person is interested in you and is trying to flirt with you. Do you find the person leaning towards you while having a conversation with you? Doesn't matter if he or she is sitting or standing, they may lean towards you. One may lean towards you if he/she is interested in you to pass you some hints that they have feelings for you. You may never lean towards someone you are just friends with.

3. They Often Lick Or Bite Their Lips While Talking To You If you are trying to find out whether a person is trying to flirt with you or not, pay attention to whether the person is licking or biting their lips. Biting or licking lips is considered to be quite sensual. Therefore, if a person often bites and licks his/her lips while making eye contact or talking with you, then it could be a sign that he/she is trying to flirt with you.

4. They Never Stop Complimenting You Someone who is flirting with you and is quite interested in you will hardly miss an opportunity to compliment you. He/she will always let you know how beautiful and good you look in your denim. They will also notice every single change in you such as if you have got a haircut or if you wore a new shoes or carried a new bag. They could be doing so to let you know how much they are interested in you.

5. They Often Try To Touch You In Some Way Or The Other This could be like those playful punches, some light nudged or placing an arm slightly on your back while walking with you. Sometimes they may touch your hand without even realising it and would try to hold your hands when crossing the road or guiding you to a place. This could be because the person is interested in you and is looking forward to some excuses to touch you lightly.

6. Their Eyes Shine While Talking To You When someone is interested in you and wants you around, it is clearly visible in their eyes. You may find his/her eyes shining instantly the moment you walk in or greet him/her. Not only this but his/her eyebrows may shot up to their hairline. This could be because of the fact that they are interested in you and seeing you makes them feel delighted.

7. They Often Blush And Smile When You Are Around It's a human tendency to smile and feel happy as soon as you spot someone you admire. Even if you were already smiling, your smile will go broader and brighter as soon as the person you are interested in walks in. If you find someone smiling quite often and blushing when you have eye contact or greet each other, then this could be a sign the person is flirting with you and not just being friendly.

8. They Try To Spend More And More Time With You This is another obvious sign that someone is flirting with you and not just being friendly. The person will find excuses to be with you around the corner. He/she will stay late in the office to make sure you are not alone and will walk with you till your place. He/she may look forward to making some weekend plans with you. The person may offer to pick you up and drop you back to your place. This is only because the person is clearly interested in you and wants to spend more and more time with you.

9. They Act Quite Different In Your Presence The person who is interested in you will definitely have a change in his/her behaviour in your presence. For example, they may seem to be quite confident, nervous or clumsy when you are around. You may notice them feeling awkward or confident when you walk in. Not only this, but you can also ask your friends about this. Your friends may tell you how that person changes his/her behaviour when you are around.

10. They Always Steal Glances At You You may often catch this person stealing glances at you. He/she may look at you and as soon as you catch them doing so, they will move their eyes to some other place. Keeping brief glances and then again catching you up is no less than a telltale sign that the person is flirting with you and not just being friendly with you.

11. They Often Fidget With Their Cloth Or Hair So you must have seen those romantic movies where girls play with their hair or cloth when she is around her love interest. The same happens with men too. When someone is romantically interested in you, he/she may tend to fiddle with things like pen, pencil, hair, handkerchief, or something within the reach of their hand. They do so out of nervousness and to pass you a hint that he/she s flirting with you.