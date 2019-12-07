Just In
8 Myths About Live-In Relationships And Facts You Are Unsure About
If you were fond of fairy tales in your childhood, you will agree that love stories in those fairy tales were depicted as the most-happening and blissful thing. It comprised of a story in which the Prince and Princess fall in love with each other, the moment they meet for the first time. They face various problems and challenges until they meet in the last to stay happily ever after. Well, does this happen in real life?
People may have different myths when it comes to relationships, especially live-in relationships. They may think a person who is in a live-in relationship with someone is having the best phase of his or her life but this is not the truth. There was a time when going for a live-in relationship was considered unacceptable in Indian society. A few years ago, a live-in relationship was considered to be 'not a criminal offence' by the judiciary system of India. But it is still not accepted widely. Since it was a taboo and is still seen as a 'wrong thing', there are various myths related to it. So let us go through some of the common myths about live-in relationships.
1. 'Live-In Is Illegal'
In a country like India where marriage is considered to be a sacred institution and the only bond that can allow a man and woman (other than blood relationships) to live together, opting for a live-in is a foreign concept for many here.
A few years ago, a live-in relationship was seen from a narrow mindset and people considered these couples to be morally corrupt and no less than criminals. However, it was after 2010 when the Supreme Court of India and many other High Courts of India, referred to it as 'not a criminal offence'. However, people still remain sceptical about live-in relationships, especially in small towns and cities.
2. 'Living Together Means Live-In Relationship'
Not every 'living together' is a live-in relationship. For example, if someone is living with a man or a woman only for the fulfilment of sexual and financial needs or without any intention of having a romantic and sexual relationship, then this can not be called a live-in relationship.
When two individuals who have a romantic relationship with each other and are quite sure about living together for living their love life, then it is called a live-in relationship. The couple may or may not have a sexual relationship with each other as it depends upon their mutual decision.
3. 'If A Couple Is In A Live-In Relationship, They Have To Marry'
Many people think that if a couple is in a live-in relationship, they have to get married. For them, a live-in relationship is just like a vow to marriage. However, this is not true. The live-in relationship allows the couple to know each other before getting married.
If while living in a live-in relationship, the couple does not feel compatible with each other, they have the option for calling their relationship off. Most of the couples enter into a live-in relationship to check compatibility and mutual understanding before acceding for getting married to each other.
4. 'One Cannot Have Children'
This is one of the most common myths about the live-in relationship. However, the Supreme Court of India gave a statement that if a man and woman are a live-in relationship for a long time, they will be considered as a married couple. Even if the couple has children, the same laws will be applicable as it would have in case of children born to married couples. So a couple living in a live-in relationship can surely have children.
But if one of the partners then decides to walk out of the relationship, the other may have an emotional breakdown.
5. 'Couples Can Have Sexual Intercourse Whenever They Want'
People may think that if a man and woman are living together, then the reason behind this is sexual intercourse. However, this is not true. The decision of having sexual intercourse totally depends solely upon the couple. Also, it is not that they will be spending their entire time in romance and sensual acts. They may have other priorities as well.
6. 'There Can Be No Such Thing As Domestic Violence In It'
Since we have heard most of the victims of domestic violence are married, so some people have a notion that there is no domestic violence in a live-in relationship. However, this is not true. If a person living in a live-in relationship goes through domestic violence from his or her live-in partner, then the victim can file a case. Section 2 (f) in the Indian Penal Code secures the Domestic Violence Act for not only the married people but also for those who are unmarried or are in 'a relationship in nature of marriage'.
So if you are going through domestic violence in your live-in relationship then you can surely, file a case for the same.
7. 'Live-In Is Free From Responsibilities And Problems'
Since there is no marriage and zero to less involvement of family, people think that a live-in relationship is untouched from responsibilities and problems that one has to undergo when married. However, this is not true.
According to the Supreme Court of India, live-in couples will be seen as married couples and marriage laws can be applicable to them as well. This clearly eliminates the myth of having zero responsibilities.
If a child is born out of the live-in relationship, it is the responsibility of the couple a to give proper and necessary upbringing and facilities to the child. Also, the child can enjoy the right to inherit the ancestral and self-bought properties of his or her biological parents.
Even the women living in a live-in relationship can claim the right to maintenance if the live-in relationship is called off by their partners.
8. 'Couples Do Not Go Through A Tough Time After A Break-Up'
As we know live-in relationships don't involve marriage and the relationships which come after getting married to someone, ending a marriage can be a tough thing to do. But it is not that the couples in a live-in relationship do not undergo emotional turmoil. If both the partners are emotionally attached to each other, they may have a tough time after ending their relationship. Both partners can have heartbreak and emotional instability. After all, emotions matter a lot in a relationship.
A relationship is not only about love and cosy moments but also about how two people learn to accept each other's flaws, help each other in achieving respective goals, bringing out the best in each other and much more. The same thing is with a live-in relationship. It's just that the two partners start living together under one roof and living their life like any other normal couples.