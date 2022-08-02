How To Be Intimate With Your Partner Without Having Intercourse Love And Romance oi-Shivangi Karn

Intimacy is a deep and affectionate feeling that defines attachment and closeness to a person. It serves two main purposes: a trigger for sexual desire and to maintain a fulfilling and healthy relationship. A person can have an intimate relationship with their partner, family or friends.

Intimacy between couples often includes a sexual relationship. Being intimate with your partner, with or without sex, makes a significant contribution to improving relationship quality and resolving daily stress. It also improves partners' well-being and health status, along with their satisfaction in sexual relationships. [1]

However, if we skip the sexual relationship part, we may find that couples can be intimate with each other even without having intercourse and still develop a deeper connection and enjoy each other's presence.

Here are a few ways to be intimate with your partner without having intercourse.

1. Appreciate Each Other

Everyone enjoys a genuine moment of appreciation. Appreciating your partner helps celebrate good life experiences in your relationship and will let your partner know what you value about them the most.

2. Listening To Your Partner

Listening to your partner is more than just hearing them. It's about sharing good memories as they help you get to know your partner better and gain a more intimate understanding of him/her/they. It will also demonstrate your love, respect and care for them.

3. Respectful Towards Each Other

At times, your partner will require time and personal space for themselves. Respecting their needs is one of the best ways to show them how much you care. Letting them spare some time alone can help increase the value of your time together.

4. Giving Surprises

A nice and unexpected way to express your love is always appreciated. Send flowers or surprise your partner by preparing their favourite food or take them to their favourite spot. These surprises will help create joyous memories for them, which is important for an intimate relationship.

5. Being Honest

Lack of trust can lead to conflicts and insecurities. Putting honesty first in your relationship can let you open up to your partner and understand their needs, fears and hopes. Being honest in a relationship is mainly about being honest with your feelings and thoughts, even when they are unpleasant.

6. Practice Smiling

Smiles spread like wildfire! When you smile at someone on purpose, you tend to share a positive vibe that lifts the mood and spirits of both. Even studies say that when a person smiles, the brain releases a hormone called serotonin that helps regulate the mood and fight off stress. [2]

7. Holding Hands

Holding hands can look a bit clumsy, but it may help develop intimacy between partners. According to a study, hand-holding and communication are useful strategies to reduce levels of anxiety. It also shows that you are proud of being with your partner. [3]

8. Making Coffee/Tea

Making tea or coffee or your partner's favourite beverage shows your loving gesture towards them and is as valuable as physical intimacy. These gestures help nurture the relationship and lead to a healthy relationship.

9. Watching A Movie Together

A movie night at home or at the theatre could be a great idea to spend time with your partner. It allows both of them to escape from reality and enjoy time together. Don't forget to discuss some on-screen relationship scenes instead of directly going back to sleep.

10. Massage

Massage is good for both physical and mental wellbeing. It has many healing properties. Having a massage together or massaging one another tends to promote intimacy and a deep connection between the partners. This could be because of skin contact, the healing effect of massage and extra attention to the partner.