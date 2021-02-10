Valentine's Week 2021: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share On Promise Day Love And Romance oi-Prerna Aditi

Promise Day is the fifth day of Valentine's Week. Every year the festival is observed on 11 February. On this day, couples usually make promises to each other to strengthen their relationship. They promise various things to each other. This year, while you are making promises to your beloved, send these heartfelt and beautiful lines to him/her.

We bet you that these lines will make his/her day. Also, if you are out of ideas to begin your conversation with him/her, then you can use these lines as these will help you in dedicating a beautiful message to your partner.

Also read: Valentine's Week 2021: Meaning Of Teddy Bears Of Different Colours On Teddy Day

1. On this Promise Day, I promise you that I would go to any bounds to ensure you are safe and happy. Happy Promise Day my love.

2. I assure you that I would always protect you and consider you my first priority. Because you are my lifeline. Happy Promise Day dear wife.

3. On this Promise Day, I want you to tell me that you are the reason behind my smile. You make me happy. I love you.

4. Today I want to assure you that I won't go away from you. I just can't imagine being separated from you. I wish you a Happy Promise Day dearest wife.

5. This Promise Day, I want you to promise me that you will always take care of yourself and stay as you are. I hope this Promise Day brings a new phase in our relationship.

6. I want you to stay in my life as you bring the best in me. You make me smile, dream of joyous times that I wish to spend with you. Happy Promise Day.

7. In sickness and in health, in happiness and in sorrow, I promise to always be there for you. Happy Promise Day!

8. Dear husband, I promise that we'll stay together through all the ups and downs of life. Happy Promise Day my love.

9. I promise to continue doing things you love, that makes you smile. I promise to win your heart, even if I am sure you are just mine. Happy Promise Day.

10. On this Promise Day, I promise to protect you from all the obstacles and shower all happiness on you. I wish you to stay healthy and happy forever. Happy Promise Day.

11. My dear friend, I promise you that I will always retain this friendship and won't pay any heed to rumours. Have a Happy Promise Day.

12. Dear friend, you are a precious gem to me. I just don't want to lose you ever. Promise me, you won't leave me. Happy Promise Day.