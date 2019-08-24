ENGLISH

    How Live-In Relationships Can Benefit Couples

    By

    Every couple shares a unique bond. They understand and support each other in every circumstance. Even if they don't see each other quite often, they try to compensate for the loss by planning a weekend together. They look for a hassle-free and happy relationship where they can give time to their partner and rekindle their romance.

    A time comes, when couples who have been together for a long time, think about taking their relationship to the next level and therefore, they opt for a live-in relationship.

    13 Golden Rules To Keep The Spark Alive In A Relationship

    Live-in relationship is a living arrangement where unmarried couples live together. This kind of relationship generally resembles a marriage. Live-in relationship helps the couple to explore the depth of their relationship and understand their partner in a better way. Read on.

    1. It Can Help You To Understand If You Are Compatible

    Living separately or in a long-distance relationship can't help you and your partner to check your compatibility. Living together can help you to know if your way of living is similar or if you can make some compromises to adjust to each other's lifestyle.

    2. It Helps You To Explore Your Relationship

    Every relationship goes through a honeymoon phase and this makes the couples think their relationship is the best. But the real problem starts after the honeymoon phase gets over.

    When you and your partner get into a live-in relationship, you will be able to understand whether you can take this relationship ahead. Also, if you can have an intimacy level beyond sex.

    3. It Tests Your Relationship

    When you stay in a live-in relationship, you and your partner face the test of time. Your love gets tested. This will help you to know if you and your partner will be able to commit to marriage or not.

    Real Stories Of Monogamous Couples: When And Why They Chose to Be Monogamous

    4. It Teaches You To Share Responsibilities

    One of the best ways to make your relationship strong is to share responsibilities with your partner. When you share responsibilities, you learn how to adjust and love each other. You understand the worth of your partner learns to appreciate their effort.

    5. It Helps You To Learn And Grow Together

    When you live together, you build a life together where you can learn and grow together. Your relationship goes through some phases wherein you stick together to face the difficulties. You find ways to solve each other's problems and lead a happy life.

    Moreover, you get to learn the habits of your partner and accept each other's flaws. This can help you to leave bad habits and develop healthy habits as well.

    6. It Saves Your Money

    Paying a huge amount for rent and other expenses can eat all your savings and make you financially unstable. When you have a roommate who is also your partner, you feel comfortable to split the rent and other expenses. Moreover, you can build financial compatibility as well.

    7. It Helps You To Become Aware Of Your Happiness

    Living together with your partner will expose the weaknesses, strengths, flaws, good and bad habits that both of you have. Also, it will help both of you to know what makes you happier and what doesn't. You will be able to know if your relationship is bringing happiness or difficulties. Then you can decide if you are comfortable to stay in the same relationship or not.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
