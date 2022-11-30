Just In
5 Subtle Non-Verbal Signs That A Male Coworker Likes You
There is nothing wrong if you get ample of attention from a male, but will the equation change if he is a coworker? An office is always full of energy and activities and therefore there is a high chance that you will find someone interesting.
However, Workplace relationships can be sometimes confusing, tricky and may not be the best idea. Also, it is way more complicated than usual relationships. We have also experienced strong friendships that blossom in an office set up but how to differentiate between someone who is helping you and someone who has developed a crush on you?
If you feel lines are blurry and you feel a bit tingly when he is around you, then here is what you need to look out for.
5 Subtle Non-Verbal Signs That A Male Coworker Likes You
1. Change In Tone Of Every Conversation
There is a sudden shift in his behaviour and tone of speech when especially you are around. He may be otherwise strict and professional with others, but when you enter the scenario, it changes from professional to a more genial and friendly tone. There might be changes in the way he talks to you. He has certainly taken the friendship to a more serious level.
2. Finding Ways To Work With You Often
When we like someone way too much, certainly spending more time with them would be at the top of our minds. Your male coworker may scout for opportunities to work with you directly as a team member and he can contact you more frequently. He will certainly sneak into the projects you are involved in and tries to be a part of them so that he gets to spend more time with you.
3. Shifting His Working Hours To Suit Yours
Office timing would not be the same for everyone in the office. But this colleague can make adjustments in his routine work timings to suit yours so that he can work with you the entire day. He may time his weekly offs on the days you have applied for leave to the office. He may even postpone a meeting or lunch to talk to you or spend more time with you.
4. Appreciating Your Professional Milestones Personally
An office is synonymous with politics and strategies and planning is an essential part of its game. Upmanships and cutthroat competitions are predominant features. If your colleague takes a preference for you, he surely wishes you the best professionally. He may turn into a cheerleader who admires you vocally for that project you successfully completed or your immaculate presentations. As time passes, he may even start complimenting you on your personal milestones. He gets a chance to express his admiration although he does not openly admit his feelings for you.
5. He Engages A Lot With You On Social Media
This interested male colleague can follow you on social media, drop in comments, and engages a lot with you on the media. He wants to let you know he finds the content you post a lot more interesting and engaging to him. He may even talk about that concert you had posted about the next day at work. He is trying to give a personal touch to the professional relationship that you share.
