Unique dating ideas for introverts

1. Bookstore Date

It is a well-known fact that you get to know a lot about a person from his or her choice of books. Hence, it is a good idea to visit a bookstore with your date. You may take this a little further and read a book that a person selects for the other. Trust us, when we say that this will give you a lot to talk about in your next date. You may also pick out a book to read together. Finding a book that both of you will enjoy may prove to be a Herculean task and eventually finding out something like that will be as exciting as finding a hidden treasure.

2. Cook Together

If you are an introvert and a foodie, chances are that you enjoy spending time in the kitchen. You can make the most out of it by preparing your favourite recipe together with your partner. You can even make it to a friendly competition by having a given set of basic ingredients and then competing with each other to see who makes the better preparation out of the same. If either of you are an adventurous foodie, you may even consider making a dish from some other culture.

3. Board Games

Introverts often grow up loving strategy and word games. Just because you are an adult, it does not mean that you have to give up on these. If you are dating an introvert, chances are that he or she will enjoy playing these games as much as you do. If you want to make things more romantic, you can add your own rules to the games to make them more personalized. You can even go for card games. Now the venue in which you want to indulge in this fun activity is totally up to you; it may be your bedroom or the local park or literally anywhere under the sun.

4. Hiking Trips

If you are an introvert who loves to spend time outdoors, hiking is a good idea. This will give you time to talk if you want to and at the same time, it will ensure that things do not get too awkward if neither of you wants to speak. Going for this type of a date will ensure that both of you will make the most of the peace of nature together and in case one person gets physically exhausted, she or he will find solace in the other.

5. Beach

As clichéd as it sounds, it is an undeniable fact that a walk by the beach is a romantic experience. However, if you are an introvert, you may not be fond of the hustle and bustle that accompany the same. Hence, make it a point to select your spot well in advance, so that you avoid all the tourist spots and find a cozy location for yourself. You may even consider watching out for wildlife and treat yourself to an awesome view of sea creatures and birds that you would not usually find in the city.

6. Couple Picnic

A picnic does not necessarily mean a large bunch of extroverts making a lot of noise and indulging in merry-making activities. Rather, for introverts like you, it may well mean spending time outdoors with your loved one. So, what are you waiting for? Pick out that picnic blanket and go ahead for that picnic of a lifetime. You might want to pack some ice bags to keep your beer or beverage chilled. If you are in a park, do not forget to go for that romantic stroll after your meal.

7. Museums

Most introverts are really curious about the world around them. If you are one such person, then the museum is where you should go. Make it a point to visit the newest exhibits with your partner. Both of you try to keep a track of when and where newest exhibits come to your area and get the relevant tickets. That way you will get to spend a greater amount of quality time with each other. Also, you can find out if there are any special events at the local museum. Very often museums have special events conducted in the after hours. These make for very good dating experiences.

8. Crafts

If both of you are the creative sort, you can try looking for projects that you can work together on. Try to make up plans of working together towards a common goal. The goal can be anything from learning a new skill to entering a contest as a couple at the local fair. This sort of activity will make you people come closer to each other and get to know the other person all the way better. You can also consider heading for the nearby potter store and painting a piece of pottery that the two of you can treasure for a long time.