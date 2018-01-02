Should Past Relationship Secrets Be Kept Hidden?

Gone is the era when parents would look for a match and the couple would be hooked with each other for a lifetime. With women being given greater independence, they have started exploring more avenues. Men, as always, are open to the idea of dating and they are more than happy to entertain the concept of dating.

Adding to this, with more and more people heading towards live-in relationships, the society is having a more acceptable approach towards the same.

Now, while being in a relationship and getting to know the other person before walking down the aisle is a good idea, another aspect of the story is the fact that more often than not many of the relationships do not stand the test of time. For some reason or the other, couples break up with each other.

This leads them to carry the baggage of a past relationship when they move to a new one. Here comes the universal debate of whether past relationship secrets should always be kept hidden. Here are points on what could happen in case you plan to tell/hide about your past relationships to your partner.