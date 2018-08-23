Relationship Goals; You Need To Do This In The Relationship

In every relationship, there is a possibility that you lack something. It may be communication, lack of time spent with each other and so on. Experts believe that the best way to keep your relationship alive and going, is to follow a set of rules as relationship goals.

To get you started, I am going to share with you some of the things you need to start doing in your relationship. Once you make note of these simple and must things to do, in order to keep your partner happy, there will be higher chances of your relationship turning into a special everlasting bond.

Couples these days have no time for each other and it is a fact. The work pressure or family pressure somehow intervenes and thus this gives way to the relationship falling apart. The things to start doing in your relationship are simple and a must.

If you take a look at the list, you will see that at one given point in time in the relationship you did follow one of these rules.

Now is the time to help your relationship grow from better to the best. Take a look at this list, to start doing the same in your relationship.

Show Love

You might be telling your partner every minute of the day how much they mean to you. But are you showing physically showing it? Making love is important and is a need in the relationship. You better give your partner the sensual and intimate pleasure he/she is asking for.

Stop The Blame Game

If you are in a horrible mood, stop complaining and blaming your partner. Try to be man enough to solve the issue without the blame game trick.

Keep Promises

The important thing to start doing in your relationship is to keep up your word. If you have promised your partner something, make sure you do it. Keeping promises shows that you are a person of words and true to the words you utter.

Don't Be Pinocchio

No matter what, always be truthful to the person you love. Trying to go Pinocchio on him or her will eventually hurt both of you at some point in the relationship.

Be Yourself

When you are in a relationship, there are times when you might get carried away and be a person who you are not. It is important to be yourself and make sure that your partner knows the real you.

Learn To Forgive

At the end of the day we are all humans. So, if your partner has said something wrong and you haven't forgiven or said anything, do it now.

Pay Attention To Your Friends

It is true that when one gets into a relationship, they tend to forget their friends. No matter what happens, never forget your circle of buddies. It is important to be in touch with them. You have to manage but you should never let go of your friends or avoide them. They are there for a reason.

Never Forget Yourself

Though you give your complete self to your partner, at the end of the day, keep sometime for yourself. It is an important thing to start doing in a relationship. A relationship is built on the basis of you and your partner. It is always 50-50 partnership. But if you give your whole to your partner then you will fail the relationship.

Leave Those Petty Arguments

When you are certain that there is no point in continuing the argument, it is better to leave and forget about the issue. Doing this will heal the wound and help you to move on ahead with the relationship. Arguing about issues that are not relevant is pointless and has no fuitful result.

Talk Less & Listen More

The most important thing to start doing in a relationship is to talk less and listen more. This practice will help you to get to know your partner better. It will also make your partner feel needed and important in the relationship. Beinga good listener always appeals the partner.

Give Your Partner Rights

To help the relationship grow from better to the best, you should try not to be a dominating lover. Give your partner his/her desired rights to express themselves in the relationship. Expressing themselves is a must and you should regularly practice to let your partner express what he/she feels.

Do Those Little Things

Even if you are in a long distance relationship, doing little things like calling everyday or sending in a text to your special someone, matters. It is one of the things to start doing in your relationship.

Encourage Your Partner

Selfless love is pure love. Never be jealous of your partner. It is right to encourage them in every little or big way possible. It is one of the ways to show them how important they are for you.

Love Them The Way They Are

What matters on the inside is a lot more important on the outside. The one thing to start doing in your relationship is to look at your partner's heart & not only at their physical appearance.

Be There For Your Partner

If you really want to show true love to your special one, try to actually be there for them in good times and in bad. It is one of the main things to start doing in your relationship.

These are the things you need to follow in a relationship to keep it happy and settled.

If you liked the article, please do give feedback in the comment section. If you have any relationship related queries, let us know by writing to us at boldsky@oneindia.co.in

Cheers!