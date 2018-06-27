Is Your Boyfriend A Keeper In Every Sense?

The hardest part about navigating your way through the ups and downs of a relationship is wondering whether or not the relationship can go the distance. You love the happy times but you absolutely hate the bad times and you think to yourself if the good things will outweigh the bad. Do you start questioning about the different things about your boyfriend that are worth fighting for?

Fortunately for you, there are some simple signs that you can look out for to determine if your boyfriend is really a keeper or not.

Read through the list and by the end, you will get the idea whether or not your boyfriend is for keeps.

These are the things your boyfriend does which make him a keeper. Let's go through them.

1. He Makes Efforts And Texts You

They don't have to be complicated text messages. Even a text as simple as letting you know where he is or who he is out with can go a long way for you and for the relationship. This shows he likes to keep you updated on his life and wants to always keep you in the loop.

2. He Is Good With Money

If he is good at spending wisely, you know he is for yours to keep. You never want to date a loser who is irresponsible with how he handles the money. Find a guy who knows how to manage his finances and is always spent in the proper amount and saves. Find a man who is economical and understands the value of money. Find a man who puts his money in good investment ventures as opposed to boys who just like to buy toys all the time.

3. He Makes Effort To Dress Good And Looks Good

He doesn't have to be in a tuxedo, nor does he have to have his hair done every day. It's just important that he still makes an effort to look presentable and appealing especially when he's going to be seen in public with you. It means he still values the views you have, how you see him and he still likes to look worthy enough to be with you.



4. He Stays Healthy

It's good when he's health conscious and fit. This shows he's mature enough to understand that fitness is an important aspect of life. He also understands the value of life and that the body is a temple and it needs to be respected in every manner.

5. He Makes Effort To Be Liked By Family And Friends

He understands that your friends and family are important to you, and he considers them important aspects of his life as well. He wants them to like him and know that he is worthy of having you as a girlfriend and a partner. He basically treats your friends and family as he would his own. This is a quality every girlfriend admires when their boyfriends do.

6. He Is Excellent In Bed

If he is satisfying you in appropriate measure, then he is yours to keep. When he is constantly trying to make an effort to make you climax in the sheets, that means he is not selfish. It means, he also wants to bring just as much pleasure to you as you do to him. It also means he is adventurous and willing to try new things with you.

These 6 reasons are the ones you need to know in order to be sure if your boyfriend is a keeper or not. These reasons show you the direct examples that your boyfriend is a keeper.

