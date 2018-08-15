30 Love Quotes To Make Your Partner Happy

@page { margin: 2cm } p { margin-bottom: 0.25cm; line-height: 115% } a:link { so-language: zxx }

Love is the most essential feeling and to be in a relationship that brings colours of joy into a couples' life. Love quotes have always come handy in the relationship and to make a relationship work in the happiest way, lovers use to the catalyst, love quotes in time of need. These quotes not only generate a sense of belonging to each other, it also spreads a smile on your partner’s face. The way you and your partner are in a relationship changes when you constantly bring love quotes to the table.

Imagine you writing a quote about your partner and sharing it with them. Try to visualise the sense of happiness that your partner portrays. Why is that? The simplest reason is that love quotes make one happy as they relate to it.

When one relates to a quote, it reminds that person of a situation or a feeling. These feelings are the ones that generate happiness and smile on their faces.

Let’s get along start noting down these love quotes.

1. I might be your first love, but I’m certain to be the last one who says I love you in your ears every day.

2. When you are not with me, I feel my heart to be walking away. I want to be with me forever and not just for moments.

3. Be with me through till the eternity claps on our love.

4. I don’t need a thousand splendid moments. With you, each moment is a lifetime.

5. Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason.

6. I look at you and I see the rest of my life in front of my eyes.

7. When two people are meant for each other, no time is too long, no distance is too far, no one can ever tear them apart.

8. Sometimes I miss you so much, I just want to rip you out of my dreams and hug you!

9. I can bear the distance but cannot imagine a life without you.

10. I thank the universe to have conspired us to be together.

11. The only happy time for me is when you are around.

12. I love you and will always be there for you.

13. Together forever never apart, maybe in distance, but never in heart.

14. Distance is just a test to see how far our love travels.

15. I can’t promise you a perfect relationship, but as long as we are trying, I am staying.

16. Through both the tears and the laughter, we are stronger than ever before.

17. Forget the fairy tales, I think our love story is the best one ever told.

18. My life has been such a wonderful adventure since you came along.

19. Our life together is one for the history books.

20. I have loved you since the moment I met you, and I will continue to love you endlessly.

21. I can’t wait to tell our love story to our children and our grandchildren one day.

22. To me, you are even more beautiful when you wake up in the morning with messy hair and no makeup than when you have spent an hour getting ready to get out. You are perfect and even more beautiful to me in your natural form.

23. If I could go back in time to choose the love of my life, I would only try to find you a little earlier so that I could get to spend even more time with you.

24. I always feel like our love is as new as the first day that I fell in love with you.

25. I don’t care if we fight as long as we get to kiss and make up.

26. Cuddling with you is one of my most favourite things to do.

27. When you are in a real relationship, you never have to pretend to be someone that you’re not.

28. The best relationship is the kind where you complement each other perfectly, like peanut butter and jelly.

29. I want you. All of you. Your flaws. Your mistakes. Your imperfections. I want you, and only you.

30. I only want two things in this world. I want you. And I want us.

These are the 30 love quotes that would cheer your partner up.

Cheers!