Why Women Scratch In Bed

Not all, but most of the women do scratch the shoulders or the back of a man during an intense session of physical intimacy. This might not be a regular act but it does signify a certain understanding of women.

Some women make it a habit whereas some women do it occasionally when the intensity of pleasure hits the ceiling. Some men who are new to this kind of bed behaviour might wonder what the woman is up to. Some may perceive the woman as a psychopath for scratching and some men might think that unless a woman scratches, she isn't really satisfied in bed.

Most of these opinions are misconceptions because there are several random reasons why women scratch. It is sometimes that the sensations are overloaded and one outlet that helps release these sensations is biting and scratching.

Women tend to clench upon these sensations and work it out on their men. It is all involuntary in nature like the curling up of toes, moaning sounds and the movements of the body.

Let's see the reasons for details about why women scratch during making love:

It Is An Expression Of Arousal

While making intense love or going down the most sensitive parts of a woman's body, they get aroused and in order to control this arousal they try to hold on to the back or their shoulder.

In this process, the involuntary action of their hands puts the claw marks and the scratches on the body of their man. Every woman tries to control the arousal and when it goes beyond limits they try to cling on to their partner with the way of holding their back with their claws.

She Has Missed You And You Are Her Property

At times, when a woman misses her man a lot and finally finds him after a long wait, the lovemaking session becomes a lot more intense. This is mostly seen in a long-distance relationship. Thus the bites and scratches are the proof a woman gives herself, telling that the man is hers and only her possession.

There Was A Long Gap

Maybe you and your woman didn't get a handful amount of chance to do dirty things for a long time. The gap has filled your woman with a lot of desire. The desires are mostly expressed in the form of clawing and scratching your man while making love.

The involuntary action makes the desire marks on their partner, telling the stories of how she had waited for the gap to end. She's thrilled by the sudden excitement after the gap and the desires have done their passion marks on your back.

Accident

At times, women don't do it intentionally. It is all about the actions that are involuntary and in-depth feelings that come out without any saying. These scratch marks that a man a gets on his back are probably an accident or an end result of the intensity of the love making scene the man and his woman had.

It's An Attempt To Get Into You Deeply

During an intense love making session, both men and women literally try to get into each other and scratching is a symbolical way of expressing the desire to go deep into the other person.

To Tell That You Are Her Property

Some women want to leave marks on their man to just signify that the man is her property. It is like kids writing their names on walls or objects just to leave their mark on it. Women like to mark their property as they are very much possessive about the man they are with.

To Feel Dominant

Some women do it in the form of dominance over their partner. It is a way for them to express their superiority in front of their man. A sadistic way of pleasure but they make it certain that their dominance is portrayed wth the scratches and bite marks.

Anger Issues

At times a woman is angry and she vents it out with making love. The intensity of the love making session increases and so does anger flow out in the form of scratches and bite marks. It is seen commonly with women who have anger manangement issues. They do make intense love but they also intensely scratch on the flesh of their man.

It Turns Her On

Bloodshed turns on a lot of women. So, when they make love, they tend to make it more real with the clawing and biting. This brings blood on the skin and makes the show more appealing to them. Every woman has an affinity towards intensity and this intensity is mostly portrayed on the skin of their man.

Scratches on their man turns them on for varied reasons and this makes them have a better understanding of the ways of making love.

These are the certain reasons why women scratch and bite men during love making sessions. You cannot evade it so you enjoy it. You need to understand a woman's point of view and not complain about the way you and your woman are having the love making sessions.

If you do not like those marks, do tell her and if you like the way she does it, appreciate the intensity of love she has for you. It is all about the way you take the scratches and the love she pours for you.

