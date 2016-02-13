Valentine's Day 2020: Crazy Things To Try With Your Partner On This Day Love And Romance oi-Denise Baptiste

This valentines day it is time to let your hair down and do something crazy with the love of your life. Every year Boldsky comes up with a handful of ideas for you and your loved one and most of them are ever so romantic.

But, what if this year we told you to go out there and have the time of your life with that beautiful lady who makes your heart skip a million beats. Instead of celebrating a boring and very traditional valentines day, this 2020 make it all the more special by doing something wacky and crazy.

Boldsky has a couple of ideas you can look into to make this day of love one to remember forever. So take your girlfriend or boyfriend to an amusement park so that you combine adrenaline with fun and make it a total success.

Not only that you get to spend time together, but having all that fun just the two of you, will make you fall in love all over again. Maybe you will feel like you are on one of your first dates.

Scroll down these amazing ideas to make this day memorable for your partner:

Have You Tried Sky Diving: If the two of you are adventure freaks then you must do something daring together. There are a couple of safe outlets in the city where the two of you can sky dive together. Let her know how much she means to you when you fly together in those clouds.

How About Horse Riding?: Horses are beautiful animals and they can put a smile on anyone's face. Plan this valentines day by signing up for horse riding classes. It will not only be fun, but, it will be a whole new adventure in your love life.

Go For Road Trips: If the two of you haven't got time for each other off late, this is the perfect day to spend together. Set off on a road trip together and simply spend the day looking into each other's eyes and relishing each other's company.

Go Karting: Another wild thing to do together is go karting. This is an idea out of the box and not many couples usually opt for this, but then again it is one of the best ideas this valentines day.

Dance Under A Waterfall: If you are looking at romance and adventure time with your partner this valentines day, set off to a place that has a waterfall. Spend you day near the water and if you get the chance, swipe her off her feet by dancing under the waterfall.