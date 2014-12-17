The Importance Of Empathy In A Relationship

In the book 'The Fault In Our Stars', the main protagonist Augustus Waters tells the love of his life Hazel Grace, "That's the thing about pain, it demands to be felt.". Though Augustus meant that in another context, it is very true in what I want to convey to you today.

Empathy, in some ways similar to sympathy but yet so much more, is a feeling. Though expressing it is difficult, it is the phenomenon of feeling someone else's pain as if it is our own. According to the dictionary, sympathy is a feeling of pity and sorrow for someone else's misfortune. While empathy means the power of understanding and imaginatively entering into another person's feelings. Empathy simply means that you go through the pain of the other person, the pain in turn affecting you as much as it does the person in pain. The importance of empathy in relationships is hotly debated.

Can A Relationship Survive Without Empathy?

Though a definition can be dug up from the world wide web, empathy is far more complex than it sounds.

Emotional quotient, on the other hand, is the level of a person's emotional intelligence. It is the ability to perceive and evaluate emotions. EQ is very important from a relationship perspective. Importance of empathy in relationships gains significance as connecting with someone on a deeper level is a prerequisite for the success of the relationship.

Relationships go through varied emotional states. Though all of them have their own importance, sadness is one of the most important states a person in a relationship goes through. When your significant other is in some pain, you need to be there for them not only physically but also mentally and emotionally.

This is where emotional quotient comes in, the capability to understand what your partner is going through. It can be a state of happiness or sadness or some other feeling. Many relationships fall apart just because there is no empathy in the relationship. Empathy is what, at the end of the day, makes two individuals in love become one.

We are more than happy to share with our loved one. But the will to keep your partner away from any potential problems that you might be facing is invariably strong. But sharing your feelings is very important to sustain a relationship. What you have to understand here is that you cannot let someone enter your life without making them a part of everything that surrounds you. After all, wouldn't you want your loved one to share his/her problems with you? So it's only fair that you return the favour.

Empathy does not have a secret formula for it to work out. It all goes back to the same old advice. Be a good listener, communicate what you feel, communicate your needs and most importantly be self-compassionate, meaning love yourself.

Empathy is what bonds you together. If you aren't able to empathise with your loved one, it will lead to difficult circumstances in the future. So, I cannot fathom the importance of empathy in a relationship. Sharing is caring folks, remember that.

The benefits that empathy provides in a relationship is much bigger than one can ever imagine. It not only does the above-mentioned things, it brings the relationship to a level where petty things don't matter. It helps the couple grow as one. Empathy makes the life more lively with an optimistic view out of every situation. It brings out the happiness that couples seek each time.

Empathy generates a happy life in each soul and it is best seen in a happy relationship.

Cheers!