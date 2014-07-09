Deal Breakers For Women In Relationships

Relationships are rarely perfect. Every relationship comprises heartbreaks, mistakes, tongue-in-cheek moments, and misunderstandings. However, there are certain inexcusable aspects in a relationship that are called 'deal breakers'.

A couple in a relationship has an unsigned deal between them and this acts or behavioural patterns go against this unwritten deal. Deal breakers in relationships are different for every person.

However, there are some common set of things that can be considered deal breakers for women in general. Men, of course, have their own list. Women are complex beings but when it comes to dumping a guy, they seem to have pretty clear-cut criteria. Women cannot stand certain things in men and these become deal breakers in relationships for them.

Most of these deal breakers can be spotted only after the relationship progresses into being a serious one. You can rarely have deal breakers in dating until you have known the person at least for some time.

These are commonest reasons for which guys get dumped.

He Doesn't Have A Job

You might fall in love with the quintessential artist who goes around quoting 'Nietzsche' and writing rhythmic poetry. But to settle down, every woman wants a man who gets a decent paycheck.

It's His Way Or The Highway

He is super egoistic and never budges from his point. Most modern women would tell such a man to take a hike these days.

He Wants His Freedom More Than You

He likes you but he loves his freedom more. This is the kind of guy who will insist on going for the boys night out every weekend and will go for all boys trips even after you get married. Chuck him while you still have the time.

He Is A Cheapster

It is alright to be with a guy who counts his coins. But if you are with a guy who doesn't tip the waiter and pays less because he did not eat as many potato fries as you, then you better look for other options.

He Yells At You In Public

Couples yell at each other all the time when they are fighting. But if he yells at you in front of your friends or his buddies, then he is insulting you. A girl might let that pass once or twice but not always.

He Abuses You

Women can use all sorts of filthy language to abuse their men when they are angry. But if a man abuses his girl, then he is a jerk. A woman would never be with a guy who hurls abuses at her.

He Has Bad Breath Or Body Odour

It might sound shallow but you cannot live with someone who smells like a pig and whose mouth reeks of stank breath. Most women consider bad breath as a deal breaker in a relationship.

He Has Terrible Hygiene

Men are lazy when it comes to changing their underwear or washing. But if he takes weekly baths and has only 2 pairs of stinking socks, it might be uncomfortable living under the same roof with such a guy.

He Is A Chauvinist

He doesn't want you to work, have fun or have a life at all. He objects to you wearing short skirts or having male friends. This guy is an MCP and you must drop him at the earliest.

He Is Bad In Bed

He is a big talker but the action between the sheets is short lived. Such a man is hardly worth the trouble.

He Lives With His Parents

It is good to feel responsible for your parents. But if he insists on staying with his parents even after you guys are married, he might be a bit of risk.

He Is Married

He pampers you, buys you expensive gifts, treats you like his princess and genuinely cares for you. But this fairy tale Prince Charming is already married. Most women cannot hang around forever with a married man.

He Doesn't Want Kids

He likes to play with other people's kids in the park but doesn't want any of his own. Or he hates the sight of children and cannot swallow the idea of being a father ever. This kind of man will knock you up and leave you to fend for yourself.

He Doesn't Believe In Marriage

He loves you, respects you as an individual and shares responsibilities with you. However, he is terrified of saying the words 'I do'. Women eventually dump guys who have commitment phobias.

He Is A Workaholic

He loves you but his first love is his career. He would never ditch his real love for you and you will always have to be the understanding, 'other women'. Most girls can do better than that.

He Is Obsessed With

All his passions are like obsessions. He doesn't like sports but feeds on sports. He doesn't like video games but eats technology. Such a guy is a geek and this type rarely make good life partners.

He Isn't Particularly Bright

He has a decent job and speaks moderately well but his knowledge is skin deep. He lacks serious depth in any subject, never reads or watches intellectual movies. You man is the male version of a pretty bimbo. Most smart women do not go for such men.

He Never Cooks Or Does The Dishes

A man who does not help with the housework is a liability. He may not be a five-star chef but he should have the inclination to help in the kitchen.

He Treats You Like His Property

He is really over-protective but that does not remind you of your dad. He is more like an irritating bodyguard who keeps stifling you. Ditch this guy because he will continue to harass you in the future.

He Has Struck You During Fights

Women might fist men when they are angry. But when a man strikes a woman, it is always a deal breaker in relationships.

Real Men Never Hit Women

He has cheated on you more than once Most women do not take cheating casually as a deal breaker in relationships. However, if this guy keeps drifting away and coming back to you in tears, he is a habitual cheater. No girl will settle for such a man.

These are the deal breakers for women in relationships.

