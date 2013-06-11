Mistakes To Avoid In A New Relationship

We all get in and out of relationships in our life. It so happens that at some point in time we enter into a new relationship with a new person. The way we enter into a new relationship differs from time to time. Ideally, you meet someone a couple of times and then start dating each other. It can also be love at first sight when you just look at him/her and swoon.

Every relationship needs time to mature. So if you think that your new girlfriend or boyfriend is going be perfect from the start, then you will be disappointed. When you are just getting started, enjoy the freshness of a new relationship. But avoid certain patent relationship mistakes. These very same relationship mistakes may not seem like a big deal one year down the line. But when a relationship is still fresh, it needs to be protected from any shocks.

So just like you care for a new sapling, you have to build your relationship from the very roots. And it is important to give the roots of your relationship a favourable base to grow. That is why, awkward relationship mistakes must be avoided at all costs, lest they shake up the base of your relationship.

Try to avoid these very common mistakes when you are just into a new relationship.

Don't Pretend To Be Someone Else

Your first instinct is to try and play 'cool' in front of your new partner. But it never helps. The best way to keep a relationship going is to be yourself. When you try to be someone else, it might create an impression. But this impression stays for a short while as one can fake all the time. When you start acting normally, you will lose the partner.

Never Ever Lie

Do not begin your relationship with lies. No matter how unflattering the truth be, it is always welcomed than lies. Lies will bring pain later in the relationship. You might avoid the scene by lying but later when the truth unfolds, your partner will be in pain. It will affect the relationship.

Don't Make Life Routine

All couples fall into a routine with time. But when the relationship is new, you cannot do routine things. You must take her out on the weekends and you must try to look good for him. Try to keep the adventures, the adrenaline rush, weekend dates and things that are not monotonous alive in the relationship.

Don't Try To Impress

When you flatter your new partner too much or become way more attentive, it comes across as fake. You must appreciate your partner in a genuine way and not try to impress for the sake of it. There are some dos and don'ts in the process of impressing. Impression genuinely.

Don't Talk Too Much About Your Past

You still don't know too much about your new partner. So, you have absolutely no idea how he/she may react to the details of your past. Let the past unfold gradually instead of springing everything at once.

Giving Her/Him High Hopes?

When a relationship is new, you are still not sure about your partner. You may like him or her, but you don't if that is your best choice. So don't give your partner any high hopes that you are totally committed and will be ready to tie the knot tomorrow.

Don't Move Too Soon

As far as physical intimacy is concerned, don't rush things. You must let your partner know that you are attracted to him or her. But don't make any rash moves until you get the green signal from the opposite end.

Don't Be Impatient

You are still unused to the habits of your new partner. You have to give the relationship some adjustment time. Don't expect your girlfriend to be your dream homemaker, or your boyfriend to be a five-star chef within weeks.

Keep Your Good Manners

You are still getting used to the idea of being a couple. So don't stretch your partner's tolerance too far. Keep up basic good manners like wearing the right shorts at home and not wiping lipstick on his towels.

Family Meetings Can Come Later

Don't get too excited and introduce your new guy or girl to your family too soon. First of all, you need time to be sure about your new love and secondly, the family meeting might scare your partner away. So better postpone any family meetings.

