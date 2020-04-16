6 Ways To Deal With A Short-Tempered Partner

1. Find Out The Reason This is the first and foremost thing to do if you are having a short-tempered partner. Unless you don't recognise the reason behind the short-tempered behaviour of your partner, you may not be able to deal with it. It could be anything such as your partner may get angry if you do not put things at their right place or stay up late at night. Pay attention to what angers your partner. On top of it, knowing each other's temperament can help you in strengthening your relationship.

2. Try To Stay Calm This is another step that can be extremely helpful. When you choose to stay calm, you are eventually allowing your partner to calm down and return back to the normal state of mind. We understand that there can be times when you too may lose your cool, especially when things are getting extremely unreasonable. But being angry in return will only add fuel to the fire. Getting angry will only worsen the situation. Once your partner's temperament cools down, he or she will eventually realise what he or she did and/or spoke in anger.

3. Avoid Repeating The Mistakes If there's something that upsets your partner every time and makes him/her get angry, then it is better not to repeat the same thing again and again. There can be some of your behaviours or traits that may upset your partner most of the time. If he or she hates when you place the wet towel on the bed or do switch off the lights when no one's in the room, then try to avoid repeating those mistakes.

4. Don’t Overthink About It You need to understand that not everything that your partner says when he or she is angry is true. Maybe he or she is unaware of whatever he or she is speaking. For this, you don't have to overthink that your partner no longer loves you or wants to get rid of you. Rather than overthinking, you can actually try to calm down your partner.

5. Talk About It With Your Partner Communication is one of the best ways to solve any problem in a relationship. Even if you are unable to solve the problem, you can at least find out some common ground that can further help you. So have an effective conversation with your partner and let him/her know how you feel when you have to face his/her short-tempered behaviour. You can discuss why it's not good to get angry at every small thing. Your partner will definitely take your words into account.