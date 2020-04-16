Just In
6 Ways To Deal With A Short-Tempered Partner
Believe it or not, there are some people who are extremely short-tempered. They will get angry in a minute and will then calm down in just a few minutes. At times, they may seem to be quite good at understanding things, but they may tend to lose their patience even at the slightest mistake. If your partner has a similar trait, then we can understand how difficult at times it may be for you to deal with him or her.
Moreover, in this quarantine where the entire nation is under lockdown and people have nowhere to go, you can't blame his/her toxic colleagues or traffic jams as the reason behind his/her anger.
But you don't have to wait for a miracle to happen so that your partner makes an improvement in his/her short-tempered nature. For this, we have listed down some ways through which you can deal with your short-tempered partner.
1. Find Out The Reason
This is the first and foremost thing to do if you are having a short-tempered partner. Unless you don't recognise the reason behind the short-tempered behaviour of your partner, you may not be able to deal with it. It could be anything such as your partner may get angry if you do not put things at their right place or stay up late at night. Pay attention to what angers your partner.
On top of it, knowing each other's temperament can help you in strengthening your relationship.
2. Try To Stay Calm
This is another step that can be extremely helpful. When you choose to stay calm, you are eventually allowing your partner to calm down and return back to the normal state of mind. We understand that there can be times when you too may lose your cool, especially when things are getting extremely unreasonable. But being angry in return will only add fuel to the fire. Getting angry will only worsen the situation. Once your partner's temperament cools down, he or she will eventually realise what he or she did and/or spoke in anger.
3. Avoid Repeating The Mistakes
If there's something that upsets your partner every time and makes him/her get angry, then it is better not to repeat the same thing again and again. There can be some of your behaviours or traits that may upset your partner most of the time. If he or she hates when you place the wet towel on the bed or do switch off the lights when no one's in the room, then try to avoid repeating those mistakes.
4. Don’t Overthink About It
You need to understand that not everything that your partner says when he or she is angry is true. Maybe he or she is unaware of whatever he or she is speaking. For this, you don't have to overthink that your partner no longer loves you or wants to get rid of you. Rather than overthinking, you can actually try to calm down your partner.
5. Talk About It With Your Partner
Communication is one of the best ways to solve any problem in a relationship. Even if you are unable to solve the problem, you can at least find out some common ground that can further help you. So have an effective conversation with your partner and let him/her know how you feel when you have to face his/her short-tempered behaviour. You can discuss why it's not good to get angry at every small thing. Your partner will definitely take your words into account.
6. Encourage Your Partner To Bring An Improvement
It is not that once you have discussed with your partner about his/her short-tempered behaviour, he/she will immediately bring a change. Also, ordering your partner to bring an improvement in his/her behaviour won't help you either. For this, you need to encourage your partner for improvement. You need to be gentle and make them understand nicely why it is good to have pleasant and mild behaviour.
With these tips, we are sure you will be able to handle your short-tempered partner. Make sure you maintain your calm and serene nature. Remember love and patience can help you to win over his/her behaviour.