Being Friends After Breakup? Here Are 7 Things That You Need To Keep In Mind
There is no denying that breakup hurts a lot, especially if you are reluctant to end your relationship. You may feel lonely and heartbroken once you part ways with the love of your life. In order to stay on good terms with your ex-partner, you may want to stay friends after ending your relationship. But does that really work?
To be honest, if you were friends before you started dating each other, there could be a chance that you and your ex-partner may remain friends. This is because then you have a common ground that holds the foundation of your friendship without any romantic feelings for each other. This could be easier if you and your ex-partner have mutual friends as they can help you in transitioning into a new phase without feeling awkward. They may also console you when needed and help you deal with an emotional breakdown.
But apart from this, there could be times when you may often wonder what could be the rules to follow when you decide to stay friends with your ex-partner. Well, in that case you need to keep a few things in your mind. In order to know what those are, read on.
1. Give Each Other Some Time
If you think that you and your ex-partner will become instant friends right after your breakup, then you may be wrong. You need to let there be some room for a closure. It is important that you and your ex-partner accept the fact that there's no romantic relationship between you two. Else things may take an unexpected turn. You may end up ruining the chance of being friends.
2. Be Honest To Each Other
One of the things that make a friendship stronger is no doubt honesty. It is not that one needs to be honest only when it comes to relationships. You also need to be honest about your feelings and emotions. If you feel bitter about your breakup then let your ex-partner know the same. You don't have to pretend to be okay while you are not.
3. Create Healthy Boundaries
If you have decided to be friends after your breakup, then it is important that you create healthy boundaries. This will allow you to know how you will transition from couples to friends, things you would be sharing with each other or the kind of equation you will be having. This is because you don't have to be best friends or share each and every detail.
4. Respect Each Other’s Personal Life
Now that you aren't romantically involved, it is important that you stay away from each other's personal lives. You need to respect each other's personal spaces and lives. Interfering and trying to intrude the privacy can make things worse. Just because he/she is dating someone else or is getting married, doesn't mean you will go and create a scene.
5. Don’t Be Possessive
Let us get this straight, being possessive is never a healthy thing in any relationship. Now that you have broken up and have decided to be friends, there's no point in being possessive. Your ex-partner may date someone else and that shouldn't bother you. You can't ask your ex-partner to stop seeing someone just because you can't see him/her with some other person.
6. Avoid Playing The Blame Game
Playing a blame game after you have ended your relationship is never a wise thing to do. Just because you are hurt and are unable to move on doesn't mean you will shift the entire blame on your ex-partner. You need to accept the fact that things didn't work between you and your ex-partner and therefore, you are no longer romantically involved. The blame game will ruin your friendship.
7. Make A Fresh Start
Last but not the least; you need to make a fresh start. Avoid bringing those mushy topics that you discussed with your ex-partner while you were together. You need to foster a new bond together while keeping your romantic feelings for each other at bay. This way you will be able to have a good friendship bond with your ex-partner.
Being friends after breaking up can be a difficult thing. Instead of doing things that may lead to hookups or further complications between you two, it is better that you handle the situation in a matured way. Also, you don't have to try hard to be the best ever friend. Just be a mature person, accept that you are no longer together and respect each other's dignities.