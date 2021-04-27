Being Friends After Breakup? Here Are 7 Things That You Need To Keep In Mind Beyond Love oi-Prerna Aditi

There is no denying that breakup hurts a lot, especially if you are reluctant to end your relationship. You may feel lonely and heartbroken once you part ways with the love of your life. In order to stay on good terms with your ex-partner, you may want to stay friends after ending your relationship. But does that really work?

To be honest, if you were friends before you started dating each other, there could be a chance that you and your ex-partner may remain friends. This is because then you have a common ground that holds the foundation of your friendship without any romantic feelings for each other. This could be easier if you and your ex-partner have mutual friends as they can help you in transitioning into a new phase without feeling awkward. They may also console you when needed and help you deal with an emotional breakdown.

But apart from this, there could be times when you may often wonder what could be the rules to follow when you decide to stay friends with your ex-partner. Well, in that case you need to keep a few things in your mind. In order to know what those are, read on.