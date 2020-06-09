7 Things That You Can’t Control In Your Relationship

1. The Personal Space And Me-Time Of Your Partner Controlling your partner's me-time can create some serious issues in your relationship. You and your partner have the full right to enjoy your me-time. This is because your personal space and me-time allow you to do things that make you happy and relaxed such as you can take rest, read a book or listen to music. But when you try to control the personal space of your partner by deliberately including yourself in it and asking your partner to dedicate his/her ‘me-time' to you, then this can annoy your partner. This can create further problems in your relationship.

2. What Does Your Partner Feel For You It is not necessary that your partner should have the same feelings and emotions as you do. He/she may feel a bit different despite being in a relationship with you. You can never force your partner to love you in the same manner as you do. Just because you do not find his/her flaws to be annoying that doesn't mean your partner will do the same. Instead of forcing your partner to love you dearly, you can win over his/her by your true love and caring nature.

3. Your Partner’s Family And Friends You need to understand that your partner has other important people in his/her life as well. For example, he/she may be quite close to his/her family and friends. Your partner may spend a good amount of time with his/her family and friends. But that doesn't mean your partner doesn't love you. Not letting your partner spend some time with his/her loved ones can harm your relationship.

4. The Perspectives And Choices Of Your Partner It is not necessary that you and your partner will always have the same perspectives and choices. Your partner may not like your choices and would prefer something else. For example, you may be fond of non-veg food but your partner may not like to eat non-veg food. He/she may have a different taste in sports, novels and music. Controlling your partner's perspectives and choices is not a good thing and this can make your partner feel that you do not respect his/her choices.

5. Your Partner’s Dreams And Goals Everyone has their own dreams and goals that they want to fulfill. For example, you may want to be a pilot or a lawyer whereas your partner may want to be a dancer or painter. As a couple, you need to support your partner's dreams and goals. This shows that you have faith in him/her. You may suggest or advise your partner at times but controlling their goals just because you don't find them good, is quite wrong.

6. The Future Of Your Relationship Nobody knows what will happen next. Even if you try your best, you can't control what's next. Though you may have future plans or may decide what you want in your future, you can never control your future. The same goes for your relationship. You can never control the future of your relationship. There will be times when things may not go as planned. You and your partner may have some differences and conflicts over many things in your relationship.