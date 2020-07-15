7 Subtle Things To Do When You Don’t Like Your Man’s Friends

1. Talk About It With Your Partner There's a good chance that your partner will sooner or later notice that you do not like his friends at all. He may ask why you don't want to be a part of the group or why do you feel uncomfortable when his friends are around. In that case, we advise you to be honest. It is pretty obvious that you would try to control your emotions and avoid expressing your dislike for them. But you should tell the truth to your partner and also the reason behind your disliking for them.

2. Find A Common Ground We are sure that you will be trying your best to avoid your partner's friends as you do not like them. But instead of giving up completely, you can try to find a common ground. You can try to find some common interests and get along with them. For example, if they are also fond of trekking as you, then you can plan for the same. This way you will be able to make your partner happy and also be on good terms with his friends.

3. Extend The Hand Of Friendship You can also extend the hand of friendship with your man's friends. Just because his friends were not able to make a good impression in the first few meetings, it doesn't mean you can't try to be friends with them. Try to hang out with them while your partner is with you. You can also crack some jokes and take part in some of their plans.

4. Stop Being Jealous Of His Friends If you are jealous of your man's friends because of the fact that he spends significant time with them, then this could be a bad thing. You need to understand that they are his friends and he likes to be around them. Being jealous of them can worsen the situation and you may not ever be able to be on good terms with them.

5. Avoid Being Too Critical It is understandable that you may not find some of their behaviour may seem unpleasant to you. But that doesn't mean you can criticise them all the time. Remember, they are your partner's friends and therefore, being too critical can affect your relationship to a great extent. Your partner may not feel good about it. Instead of criticising them all the time, you can ignore some of their negative aspects. Also, you can discuss with your partner about what annoys you the most.

6. Limit Your Contact With Them If you are still not able to get along with your partner's friends and consider them unfit for your partner, then we would advise you to limit your contact with them. You don't have to always hang out with them or accept their invitation for dinner or movie. Instead, you can decline the invitation politely and engage in whatever seems important to you.