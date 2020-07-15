Just In
- 42 min ago COVID-19 Immunity May Not Last For Over 3 Months, New Study Claims
-
- 1 hr ago Orchitis (Inflammation Of The Testicles): Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments
- 1 hr ago Rajkummar Rao’s First Outfit Look Test For Bareilly Ki Barfi Stereotypes A Good And A Bad Guy
- 2 hrs ago On 22 Years Of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kajol And Ajay Devgn’s Co-ordinated Outfits From The Film
Don't Miss
- Movies Sushant Singh Rajput Elevated The Standards Of Hindi Film Industry: Late Actor’s Brother-In-Law
- Automobiles Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Becomes 50th Lakh Vehicle To Roll Out From Brand’s Gurugram Plant
- Sports My consistency and accuracy is dangerous: Young England spinner Dom Bess
- Finance Insurers To Give 5% Discount On 'Corona Kavach' Policy Premium To Health Workers
- Technology Oppo Announces 125W Flash Charge Technology; Can Charge 41 Percent In Just 5 Minutes
- News Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana test positive for COVID-19
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Rajasthan In July
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
7 Subtle Things To Do When You Don’t Like Your Man’s Friends
Have you found a guy you really like and are getting serious with him? But before you take things forward, take a moment to think if you like his friends. You may not care about what his friends think of you but what if you don't like your man hanging out with them? We are sure that the last thing you would want is to lose your man just because you don't like his friends.
You may think that asking your man to stop hanging out with them can affect your relationship too. In such a situation, if you are feeling that there's no way to go, then we are here to help you. Here's what you can do when you don't like your boyfriend's friends.
1. Talk About It With Your Partner
There's a good chance that your partner will sooner or later notice that you do not like his friends at all. He may ask why you don't want to be a part of the group or why do you feel uncomfortable when his friends are around. In that case, we advise you to be honest. It is pretty obvious that you would try to control your emotions and avoid expressing your dislike for them. But you should tell the truth to your partner and also the reason behind your disliking for them.
2. Find A Common Ground
We are sure that you will be trying your best to avoid your partner's friends as you do not like them. But instead of giving up completely, you can try to find a common ground. You can try to find some common interests and get along with them. For example, if they are also fond of trekking as you, then you can plan for the same. This way you will be able to make your partner happy and also be on good terms with his friends.
3. Extend The Hand Of Friendship
You can also extend the hand of friendship with your man's friends. Just because his friends were not able to make a good impression in the first few meetings, it doesn't mean you can't try to be friends with them. Try to hang out with them while your partner is with you. You can also crack some jokes and take part in some of their plans.
4. Stop Being Jealous Of His Friends
If you are jealous of your man's friends because of the fact that he spends significant time with them, then this could be a bad thing. You need to understand that they are his friends and he likes to be around them. Being jealous of them can worsen the situation and you may not ever be able to be on good terms with them.
5. Avoid Being Too Critical
It is understandable that you may not find some of their behaviour may seem unpleasant to you. But that doesn't mean you can criticise them all the time. Remember, they are your partner's friends and therefore, being too critical can affect your relationship to a great extent. Your partner may not feel good about it. Instead of criticising them all the time, you can ignore some of their negative aspects. Also, you can discuss with your partner about what annoys you the most.
6. Limit Your Contact With Them
If you are still not able to get along with your partner's friends and consider them unfit for your partner, then we would advise you to limit your contact with them. You don't have to always hang out with them or accept their invitation for dinner or movie. Instead, you can decline the invitation politely and engage in whatever seems important to you.
7. Never Ask Your Partner To Choose Between You And His Friends
Asking your partner to choose between you and your partner can be one of the wrongest things that you can do. You may lose your partner and his trust. Before you ask him to choose among you and his friends, then you need to remember that they have been in his life even before your arrival. Thus, urging him for choosing you over them or vice versa can be a wrong move.
You need to be a bit patient and calm if you do not like his friends. Give some time to your partner. If his friends seem wrong and unreliable to you, then your partner will be able to understand about the same with the course of time. Instead of bad mouthing them or being too critical, you can be your partner's support and help him in recognising his true friends.