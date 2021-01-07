8 Things Your Man Would Want You To Stop Doing, Ladies Make A Note Of It!

1. Criticising Your Partner In Front Of Everyone Criticising your partner can affect your relationship in an extreme manner, especially if you do this in front of his friends. You may feel annoyed and irritated due to the careless attitude of your man but that doesn't mean you will censure your partner every now and then. Finding faults in your partner that too in front of people can hurt your partner's sentiments and thus, this can affect your relationship adversely.

2. When You Invade Their Personal Space Would you like if someone constantly invades your personal space? You may feel annoyed and irritated, so does your partner when you disturb him while he is enjoying his ‘me-time' and personal space. Just like you want your personal space to rejuvenate yourself and feel energised, men too want their personal space to feel good. Whether he is working on his car or bike, watching a cricket match or playing video games, he would never like being disturbed.

3. Throwing Unnecessary Tantrums Just because your man pampers you and fulfills your wishes and demands, throwing tantrums isn't a good thing to do. If you throw tantrums quite often, then there may come a time, when he may feel irritated by your behaviour. He would start hating your habit of creating scenes at any party or public place. Not only this, he may stop going out with you.

4. Flirting With Other Men All The Time Let us get this straight that there can be times when your man may feel bad to see you flirting or getting touchy with other men. Even though you are honest and committed to your man, he may envy some men you are close to. By saying so we mean to say that it could be possible that your man doesn't like some of your guy friends and therefore, when you flirt with them, he may feel uncomfortable and envious.

5. Giving Silent Treatment To Him Believe it or not, nobody likes receiving silent treatment. So when you give a silent treatment to your man, he may not feel good. To him, your silent treatment may feel like walking barefooted in a hot desert. Even if he loves some quiet time, he would hate receiving silent treatment from you. This is because he would feel guilty and disappointed when he has to constantly ask ‘what's wrong'.

6. Asking If You Are Looking Fat No matter if you look fat or slim, you need to understand that your man loves you. Asking him if you are looking fat every now and then can irritate him. Your man would definitely love to see you confident of who you are and not worrying about the external appearance. So if you always ask your boyfriend if or not you are looking fat, no matter whichever dress you wear can affect your relationship like anything.

7. Comparing Him With Every Other Man No one likes being compared to others. So if you often compare your man to other men, then you need to stop doing so. This is because when you compare your man, it shows that you aren't accepting your partner the way he is. As a result, your man may feel inferior and would develop a disliking for you. Instead of comparing your man, you can help him in evolving into a better human.