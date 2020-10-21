Relationship Burnout Alert! 8 Telltale Signs That You Must Not Ignore

1. You Feel Detached From Your Partner This is one of the initial signs of relationship burnout. You no longer feel the same for your partner. Despite knowing that you are in a relationship with each other, you do not feel attached to your partner as you did in the beginning of the relationship. There can be times when you won't feel bad for not contacting each other or staying away for days. Not only this, but you may even start wondering if you deserve someone better.

2. You Find Your Relationship Exhausting There can be times when your relationship may seem annoying and exhausting to you. It may make you feel emotionally drained out. As a result, you may crave spending some ‘me-time'. There can be times when you may wonder what convinced you to be in a relationship with your partner. In fact, you may even stop putting in the necessary efforts into the relationship.

3. You No Longer Feel Like Going On Dates Remember those times when you used to be excited for going on dates with your love interest. One of the signs of a relationship burnout is when you become least excited about going out on dates or do not feel the need to plan one. Not only this, but you may also try to come up with some lame excuses for escaping the dates. Moreover, you may not feel guilty for denying going on a date with your partner.

4. You Find Your Partner’s Habits Annoying Another telltale sign of a relationship burnout is that you start getting annoyed by your partner's behaviour and quirks. The behaviour which once seemed cute and sweet to you, now feels annoying. You may even ask your partner to change his/her behaviour just because you don't like them. There could be times when you may yell at your partner for having a particular quirk. If this is the case with you, then it's quite obvious that you are going through a relationship burnout.

5. You Feel Emotionally Exhausted It is obvious for people to have an emotional exhaustion after their breakup. They may not want to get back into any relationship and won't feel like meeting potential partners. But if you are facing the same thing while being in the relationship, then this could be a sign of relationship burnout. You may lack emotional energy and do not feel like being with your partner.

6. You Are No Longer Excited For Spending Time With Your Partner Despite your partner trying his/her best to spend some quality time together, you may try to look for ways to avoid spending time with your partner. Even though you reluctantly agree to spending some quality time together, you may seem to be least interested in it. In fact, you may crave for some ‘me-time' and would ask your partner to leave you alone.

7. You Often Fight With Your Partner If the fights between you and your partner have increased considerably, then this may not be a good sign. You may fight on little things without any strong reason. You may tend to pick up fights on every single thing. For example, you may fight for not being able to find your spectacles or seeing your partner busy on the phone. Apart from fighting, you may not be able to patch up as you used to do before.