Not Having A Girlfriend? Here Are The 11 Possible Reasons Behind It

1. You Haven’t Come Across The Right Girl This could be another reason why you are not having a girlfriend. You may not have met the kind of girl you want to have. For example, if you want to date someone who has a calm and gentle nature, you may not have come across any such girl. Or it could be possible that you are still not sure about your type. You may not be knowing what kind of girl you would like to be with.

2. You Are Surrounded By Various Insecurities It is not that only you are the one who doesn't like a few things about yourself. There are many more such people. But that doesn't mean you will give more importance to your insecurities. Just because you are balding or have a short height, that doesn't mean you are worthless. Instead of worrying about the negative aspects of yourself, you can give more importance to things you are good at. For example, you may be intelligent, hardworking, humble and kind. So, there's no point in being surrounded by your insecurities.

3. You Often Judge Girls By Their Physical Appearance Just because a girl seemed a bit funny or weird to you, that doesn't mean you can judge her. You should not make assumptions about someone on the basis of their physical appearance. If you are meeting a girl for the first time and comment on her physical appearance that seems to be mean, then you are out of the league. You may not be able to impress the girl, forget about being in the relationship.

4. You Are Too Picky When It Comes To Dating If you have an unrealistic picture of the perfect girl in your mind and you want to have her in reality, then this also could be one of the reasons why you do not have any girlfriend. Nobody is perfect and it is better that you accept this fact as soon as possible. Expecting too many good features in a girl that you meet is going to make you disappointed for sure. It is essential for you to step out of your unrealistic expectations and be open to whomsoever you meet.

5. You Often Bully Other People Bullying others for the sake of making fun and enjoying can really take a toll on your life. The last thing that anybody would like to do is to date a bully. So, if you have the habit of bullying others or mocking them for their physical appearance or other things, then it's high time when you must leave this habit. Try to be a humble person as girls like men who are humble, kind and decent.

6. You Try Too Hard To Be The Perfect Guy As we mentioned above, nobody is born perfect, you don't have to present yourself as the perfect guy. It is okay to make mistakes and be a bit clumsy at times. Instead of trying too hard to be a perfect man, you can try not to repeat the mistakes and work on your weak areas. You can try to incorporate good habits and polish your skills. Moreover, try not to get disappointed when something goes in the wrong way. Instead, think of ways in which you can make things better.

7. You Are Way Too Shy To Make The First Move If you are an introvert, then it is possible that you may face some problems in getting a girlfriend. Step out of your comfort zone and meet people. If you have developed some feelings for a girl and you feel she is too enjoying your companionship, then you need to be vocal about your feelings. Let her know how you feel about her and want to spend more and more time with her. Try to be a sociable person and once you hit the bull's eye, things will get better.

8. You Are Too Engrossed In Your Work Your dedication towards work and crazy work hours can also be one of the reasons why you do not have any girlfriend. You need to understand that there is a world that exists beyond your laptop screen and office files. It is good that you want to make your career but if you are willing to have a girlfriend, then it is important that you try to steal some time from your work.

9. You Complain Too Often Who would like to date a complainer and cry-baby? This is definitely one of the biggest turn-offs that may leave you without any girlfriend. You may have numerous problems in your life that may seem to make your life miserable and dull. But you don't have to rant about it in front of every girl that you meet. Nobody would always like to listen to your sad stories. You need to focus on some positive aspects of life and stop complaining about things.

10. You Do Not Work On Your Body Just as you want to be with a good looking girl with a healthy and fit body, girls too like men who are fit and healthy. We are not saying that you need to look like an actor or a model. But staying fit and healthy will never harm you. Working out regularly and maintaining a healthy diet will not only help you in having a good physique but will also make you confident.