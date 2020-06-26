6 Reasons Why Some Women Hate Relationship Beyond Love oi-Prerna Aditi

It would be no wrong to say that we as humans expect our relationships to bring peace and love in our lives. We never want to be in any toxic relationship and therefore, we often ensure that we fall for the right person. But you can't deny that not everyone gets the right person. There can be people who may get into relationships with someone who's not at all caring and loving.

As a result, these people may tend to lose interest in their relationship and may never want to date anyone. You may have come across women who hate getting into any relationship or even the idea of relationships. If you are wondering what could be the reason behind this, then we have mentioned a few of them. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. They Have A History Of Abusive Relationship It is obvious that women who have been into abusive and toxic relationships may hate relationships and the idea of dating someone. They may not feel comfortable putting their trust into someone else. It is possible that they may find relationships to be scary. They fear the situation if they have to face the same toxicity and abuse. 2. They Were Cheated On By Their Partners Women who were once cheated on by their partners may tend to develop a hatred for relationships and dating. They may find dating and relationships to be a waste of time. They may prefer to stay single unless they find a partner who wins their confidence and makes them believe that not all relationships are the same. 3. They Do Not Want To Lose Their Individuality If you have crossed your paths with a woman who hates relationships and dating then try to find out whether she wants to retain her individuality? Often it is seen that women leave behind their individuality for the sake of strengthening their relationship and keeping their partners happy. They are expected to find happiness in the preferences, choices and perspectives of their partners. But there can be some women who may not want to lose their individuality for the sake of their relationship and therefore, they may tend to hate relationships. 4. They Are Afraid Of Commitment In The Relationship Commitment can scare anyone as one needs to abide by their pledge. To some people, commitment may seem like a constraint. Women who fear commitment in a relationship may hate getting into one. They may want to stay out of it to avoid any kind of commitment and live their lives according to themselves. 5. They Have Seen Broken Relationships Around Them One of the reasons why some women hate relationships can be broken relationships they may have seen around them. They have seen people losing hope and feeling bitter after their relationship ends because of some issues. To stay away from such resentment and bitter feelings, some women may hate the idea of relationships and dating. 6. They Are Afraid Of Conflicts And Differences Often couples may go through some conflicts in their relationship. This is because there can be times when couples may not agree with each other. In fact, they may not like each other's certain habits and choices. This can sometimes lead to several conflicts in a relationship. So, this can also be one of the contributing factors why some women hate relationships.