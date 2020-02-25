8 Tips To Increase Intimacy When You Grow Old

1. Talk About Your Feelings Issues can be solved in an easy manner if you and your partner are having honest and effective communication. [1] Due to old age, you and your partner may have hearing problems and this may lead to some misunderstandings. Therefore, it is better that both of you sit together and have some effective communication. You can also express your fantasies and sexual desires. This way both of you will be able to discover each other's likes and dislikes.

2. Indulge In Physical Exercises Since old age itself brings many problems, you can keep yourself fit through regular exercises. It is always a good idea to keep your sex life healthy and satisfying by working on your body. [2] There are many exercises that can help you to stay fit and in shape. Sex is also a physical activity and it can become more pleasurable if you are fit and healthy. [3] There are many exercises through which you can boost up your stamina and feel energetic.

3. Work On Strengthening Your Emotional Bond Before working on your sexual intimacy, it is highly important for you to work on your emotional intimacy. [4] This is because intimacy is not only about having orgasm or having a steamy love making session. It is also about making your partner feel comfortable and special and staying emotionally connected. For this, both of you can try hugging and kissing each other. If possible, you can also bathe together and enjoy the cosy and warm moments. In addition to this, you can give each other a comfortable and relaxing massage.

4. Be More Romantic For Your Partner Remember your honeymoon and recreate it. This can be a great boost to your sex life. Even if you didn't go on a honeymoon, you can now think of going on it love and romance are capable of making your sex life wonderful and therefore, it is always advisable to be romantic and shower love upon your partner. [4] You can talk sweet nothings to each other or write letters to each other. Also, you can also bring flowers and surprise each other with some heartfelt gifts.

5. Count Each Day The best thing that you can ever give to your partner is your time and attention. The responsibilities and never ending work may have not allowed you to spend more time with your partner but it is never too late. At this point in life, you can start spending more time with your partner. For this, both of you can either go on a vacation or join some yoga classes and learn meditation. Let your partner know how important he or she is in your life. Also, you can think of utilising every single moment to spend with your partner and make them feel loved.

6. Try New Things With the growing age, you will experience pain in several body parts. This can also lead to a situation where you are no longer able to enjoy new sex positions, you were fond of. In that case, you can try some comfortable sex positions. For this, you need to figure out which position is comfortable and pleasurable for both of you. Apart from this, you can also think of including sex toys such as a blindfold or a tickler. This way you will be able to spice up your love making sessions.

7. Engage More Often In Foreplay We have no ounce doubt that foreplay is one of the best ways for having enjoyable and exciting sex life. It is a way that will help you to know your partner's desires and fantasies without going into the actual thing. You can try touching, kissing and seducing your partner in a way that brings satisfaction to both of you.