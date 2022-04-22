7 Mistakes A Sagittarius Makes In Relationships And Easy Ways To Avoid Them Beyond Love oi-Shivangi Karn

Sagittarius is a fire sign that enjoys having a good time and embraces spontaneity. People of this zodiac sign bring a carefree attitude to their relationships and is a sign that loves travelling and learning.

With a thrill-seeking Sagittarius, even the most casual night out may turn into a party. You can expect plenty of adventures, unique experiences and philosophical conversations with a Sagittarian by your side.

When it comes to dating a Sagittarius, it is such a fun and exciting experience as you are aware of their qualities like passion, bravery, and adventure. However, sometimes, their energies can create indifferences, which result in them making small mistakes and ruining their bonds with close ones.

Here are a few most common mistakes Sagittarians make in relationships. Must read them if you were born under this sign of an archer, and also, try to avoid these mistakes.

1. Gossiping to friends about relationship issues

Whenever there's tension between a Sagittarian and his/her partner, they are more inclined to keep it a secret and not talk about it, however, after a while, they end up oversharing every single detail with their friends. This often creates problems in their relationship as the minute they share their issues, the opinions of others start swimming around their head and cause them confusion. The best way is to directly approach your partner about the problem and find a solution between you two.

2. They don't have stability

Sagittarians have an adventurous spirit that is both enjoyable and exciting. However, sometimes, these traits may land them alone and underappreciated at times. Even if they heartily commit to a relationship, at first, it may appear to be all fun and exciting, until they become annoyed by their continual bickering or habits of arguing over small matters. The best way is to find and follow a well-balanced relationship blended with adventure and understanding.

3. They give up easily

Sagittarians, being a fire sign, are the ones that seek fun most of the time. It means they can feel bored if they're forced to stay in the same place or perform the same thing for an extended period of time. Relationships, on the other hand, need patience. So, a Sag who wants to make love last must learn to work through difficult situations, rather than moving on even at a mere problem.

4. They fear commitment

The idea of commitment scares all people, however, it is commonly found in Saggitarius. Sagittarians are individuals who love their independence and prefer trying new things, therefore the idea of tying themselves down and sticking to the norms of a relationship might frighten them to commit to a relationship. However, looking at the other Sagittarian trait which is honesty, these free-spirited people can have a healthy relationship with their partner.

5. They are overly honest at times

Honesty is essential in every relationship, and Sagittarians thrive at communicating the truth. However, at times, they might be very frank when expressing themselves, making them an insensitive person for not caring about the sentiments of others. Remember, a spoonful of honey helps the medicine go down. So, sweetening up the truth with a bit of emotion can help people understand your point of view.

6. They don't express the need for freedom

Sagittarians are individuals who respect their independence, thrive on freedom and are adaptable in nature. They seek a partner who matches their energies and allows or motivates them to follow their own passion to have a happy relationship. As they easily get suffocated when things happen just the opposite, it is always good for Sagittarians to convey their need for freedom to potential mates and explore ways to maintain trust and openness in the relationship.

7. They don't think about the past

For Sagittarians, once it's laid, it's played. Sagittarius is the zodiac sign who rarely carries grudges from the past. Their simple rule of life is to keep moving forward and focus on the future with full enthusiasm. They have too many thoughts running on their minds, which is why, they believe it is important to focus on their objectives rather than thinking about the past which has already passed.