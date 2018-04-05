What Does Love Stand For? It's time To dig deeper and Know

Love is the costliest as well as the cheapest of emotion that is available for mankind. Love encompasses a variety of different emotional and mental states, typically strongly and positively experienced, ranging from the deepest interpersonal affection to the simplest pleasure. We cannot be certain in saying love means a certain definition.

Everyone has a different meaning to it when it comes to love. Love is the chemistry of atoms. Love is the drug and humans, the addicts. Love makes us feel happy, sad, confused and frustrated. Love is an interweaved word with bundles of emotion, converging the whole nervous, skeletal and muscular systems of our body to act according to its want and desire.

Love can be seen in varied emotions.

Love is the pillar of human connection, giving rise to different kinds of feelings and the way love has evolved, it would take years of research to know how love happened at the start and how two people fell in love with each other.

Come let's see what does love stand for.

1. Compassion

It is about intimacy, trust, commitment, and affection. The base of love is founded on compassion. Love is all about being compassionate. Compassion undertakes trust, affection, and commitment. It is often influenced by time, attachment style and similarity. Being compassionate entails imagining being in someone else's shoes and desiring to ease their suffering.

2. Happiness

Love is made up of happiness. The reason why people love or feel loved is to be happy. There is nothing more intoxicating than happiness and love is the truest form of its doner. Happiness cannot be expressed in words or written down. The feeling or the state of being happy is where you say you are in love. Being together means two people are in love with each other and share their life. This indicates they wanted to be with each other, as they felt happiness could be achieved in this manner.

3. Kindness

Often, kindness is talked about in a lot of emotion. Kindness is an emotion of love and compassion. Being kind is a choice, kindness is the path and spreading kindness the virtue of it.

"Kindness in words creates confidence, kindness in thinking creates profoundness and kindness in giving creates love." - Lao Tzu

Love without being kind never existed nor will ever exist.

4. Bold

Love often makes us do crazy things. In a broad manner, we say it is love that makes us do these but in reality, it is the boldness of love that makes us do crazy things. Boldness is a form of expressing love.

5. Action

When we behave lovingly towards someone, it means we love that person. This says love is an action. Love is a form of showing your feeling and action is the medium of showing it. Whatever you see people do in love is all action. The integral part of love is the way to do it or express it and that is action and nothing else.

6. Connection

Love is the form of emotional connection of two people or more. Love is the divine form of understanding a person and telling them that you feel the same.

7. Romance

Art of expressing love is romance. It is the expressive and pleasurable feeling from an emotional attraction towards another person. This feeling is associated with but does not necessitate sexual attraction. It is the basic bond between two lovers.

So, love constitutes of these feelings and thus in order to be in love, you need to feel and express all of them. That is the only way you can feel and understand love to the core.