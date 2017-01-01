New Year 2021: Things Not To Do On This Day And How To Celebrate It Beyond Love oi-Praveen Kumar

As human relationships rule the overall happiness one can experience in a lifetime, let us discuss an old cultural belief related to the New Year's Day.

Many people believe that the first day of the year is very important as it sets the mood and the outlook for the rest of the year. That is why they try to start the New Year's day with joy and celebration.

According to that belief, if the first day of the new year is happy, the rest of the year tends to be happy. If the first day doesn't go well, the rest of the year might not go as expected.

Well, though it is just a superstition which has no scientific evidence, there is nothing wrong in trying to fill the first day of the year with joy. Do you want to pick up a fight with your spouse on a New Year's Day? No, right?

So, here are some do's and don'ts to follow on the new year's day.

Tip #1 Don't start the day with an argument with your partner. Try to stay silent and postpone the issue to some other day. One single disagreement can spoil the mood. And an irritated mindset sets the tone for the rest of the day making it tough to enjoy the day with your partner. Tip #2 What would be the best way to start the new year's day? Well, make love early in the morning and start the day with a joyful mood. Lovemaking is one the best ways to boost your mood instantly. Spend some time cuddling and see how the rest of the day goes. The world looks more beautiful and that gives you motivation to make the best of the new year. Tip #3 Even if your partner picks up an old issue, try to divert him or her by talking about good things. Your goal should be to maintain a positive mood throughout the day. So, stick to the positive things. Tip #4 If you are not interested in partying out, try to spend time with your partner doing domestic chores. The goal is to be together and in good moods. What you do doesn't matter; your emotions do matter. Tip #5 Are you worried that you may pick up a quarrel with your partner? Then going to work isn't a bad idea on the New Year's day. Instead of sitting at home and fighting with your partner, it would be wiser to go to work. But wait; don't spend the whole day at work as that would be another reason for a fight with your spouse. So, take your partner for dinner after work. Tip #6 Try to spend more time with your partner. Bonding with loved ones boosts your mood and that is the best way to start the year. Tip #7 The best idea is to book a package tour for your whole family. Spending time in a new place on the New Year's day is a good idea. Your mind gets refreshed when you spend time in the lap of nature. Also, as your mind gets engaged while exploring the new place, you and your partner will not have any chance to dig out old issues and fight over them. At the end of the day, our beliefs do play a small role in shaping our moods. Our moods may shape our realties partially. So, ensure that you spend the day joyfully.