Bhai Dooj 2019: Some Amazing Tips That Will Tell You How To Strengthen Brother Sister Relationship Beyond Love

Nowhere in the world, is the bond of brotherly-sisterly love glorified with such grandeur as in India. Hindus celebrate this special relationship of brothers and sisters twice every year, with some of the famous festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj. After the festival of lights, Bhai Dooj is celebrated with great zeal.

The festival comes every year on the fifth and last day of Diwali. This year, in 2019, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 29 October, Tuesday. For those of you who are unaware of what Bhai Dooj is, here is the meaning of it. The name 'Bhai' means brother and 'Dooj' means the second day after the new moon, which is the day of the festival.

To mark this beautiful relationship between a sister and a brother, every sister performs puja for her brother for his protection.

During the Bhai Dooj puja, the sister prays for the long life and happiness of her brother. A special puja is also performed in regard to this festival. In return, the brothers are supposed to shower a lot of gifts on their sisters.

Being an auspicious festival and a puja, there comes along with it some of the ways sisters can strengthen the relationship with your brother.

Pray for him

A prayer is a powerful tool against all evil. In order for your brother to be happy and protected always, prayer is the only solution. Being a sister, you should pray for your brother's well being.

Do things he likes

Doing the things he likes is one of the ways you can strengthen your relationship on the festival of Bhai Dooj. Make him feel special on this day and show him your sisterly love and care.

Recall memories

To strengthen your relationship on the festival of Bhai Dooj, spend time with your brother and recall all those good memories the two of you shared. Go through old photographs together and laugh at all the silly mistakes the two of you made together.

Communication

One of the best ways to strengthen your relationship on this festival of Bhai Dooj is to communicate to each other. Today, most of us do not have the time to communicate with each other. Talking, laughing and sharing your day will help to strengthen the brother and sister bond.

Cook for him

The saying, 'A way to a man's heart is through his stomach' does not only stand for a husband and wife. It could also imply on your brother and sister relationship as well. To strengthen your bond this Bhai Dooj, make sure that you cook something special for your brother.

These are some of the ways you can use to strengthen the relationship with your brother on this festival. If you have any more special ways in which you can strengthen the brother and sister bond, do let us know.