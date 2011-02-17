Things That Women Wear And Men Love Relationship oi-Staff

Is it really important for a woman to think from a man's perspective? If you are dating a woman, definitely there will be some dos and dont's, you would want your girlfriend to follow. There has been some thinking, that most men love to see women in uncanny dresses and makeup which actually in a way impresses them.

If you talk to a woman and ask her if she would like to dress according to her man's fashion sense, then most of them will disagree and this is because women have their own sense of style and fashion.

When asked a few men what they want women to wear, these were the strange but honest replies on women fashion.

1. Comfy Fit Jeans- A man takes on women fashion is different. They would prefer their lady love to wear skinny jeans rather than the loose ragged ones. The reason because the skinny jeans portray the woman's hip which is sexy and the loose ragged jeans make the woman look clumsy.

2. Long, Short Or Flared Skirts- When inquired on skirts, the faces were lit up. Men love to see women is any type of skirts that bring out their curves. Short, long or mini-skirts will do as long as they are fashionable and raunchy. Therefore to impress a man, a woman has to dress up according to what men love to see women in.

3. Black Can Be The Coolest Colour- Relating to colours. Men love to see women in black. The colour black is rich, elegant and classy for any occasion. Let it be a black top, black jeans or a black gown, men love to see women in this colour. Other than this, the other colours which will impress a man in purple and olive green.

4. A Perfect Pair Of Shoes- This is a woman's prized possession! Heels, flats or shoes, there is hardly any woman who is not fond of a comfy pair of shoes. But looks like men love to see women in high heels and not flats.

Take these cue from us and you shall never be disappointed.