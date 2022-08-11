Special Treat To Your Sweet Toothed Siblings This Raksha Bandhan: How To Prepare Lemon Layer Cake Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

The auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan is incomplete without some sugary and delicious treats, especially if your siblings are sweet toothed. Cakes are not only for birthdays or anniversaries but can also be made for various occasions, like Raksha Bandhan.

Those who are still in a dilemma, let's make it easier to decide your special treat for the day. Here is a recipe for lemon layer cake, made with easy-peasy kitchen ingredients and taking no more time than regular cakes.

When you know this is the best way to ensure your return gift, why wait then?

How To Prepare Lemon Layer Cake

A Special Treat To Your Sweet Toothed Siblings This Raksha Bandhan: How To Prepare Lemon Layer Cake A Special Treat To Your Sweet Toothed Siblings This Raksha Bandhan: How To Prepare Lemon Layer Cake Prep Time 35 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 1 Hours0 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Dessert Serves: 6 Ingredients Half cup of butter Three large-sized eggs. Three-fourth cup of sugar. A tablespoon of lemon juice. Half tablespoon of lemon zest (peel of lemons). One-fourth cup sour cream. One-fourth cup of milk. One and a half cups of all-purpose flour (maida). Half teaspoon of baking powder. One-fourth teaspoon of baking soda. A pinch of salt. One-fourth cup of sugar and lemon juice to prepare sugar syrup. For frosting, you can use a package of softened cream cheese. Half cup of butter. Two-third teaspoon of lemon juice. Two cups of confectioners' sugar (icing sugar or finely ground sugar). A pinch of salt. A few lemon slices.

How to Prepare Preheat the oven to 350 degree-Celcium. Grease a 8-inche cake tray. Also, grease the parchment paper that will be placed on the top of the tray. In a bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt and mix well. Set the bowl aside. Beat the butter and sugar together for 3-4 minutes to form a cream. Occasionally, scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula. Add egg and its yolk one at a time and continue beating. Then add the lemon juice and zest, followed by milk and sour cream. Whisk all of them properly to make sure there are no lumps left. Now, pour the batter evenly onto the baking tray. Bake for around 25-26 minutes. Insert a toothpick to check if it is cooked properly or not. Allow the cake to cool completely. To prepare the frosting, beat the butter for a couple of minutes. Add cream cheese and beat again until the mixture is fully combined and smooth. Add lemon juice, confectioners' sugar and a pinch of salt and beat on a high speed mixer paddle. Add a bit of salt if the frosting is too sweet, and lemon juice if it is too thick. Cut the cake into two halves. Place one half on a serving plate and cover the top with frosting evenly. Keep the second half and repeat the same. Cover sides of the cake totally with frosting. Top with lemon slices or any parable flowers. Refrigerate for around 45 minutes. Serve with the siblings.

Instructions Nutritional Information People - 1

Calories - 841 cal

Protein - 8 g

Carbohydrates - 96 g

Fibre - 1 g

