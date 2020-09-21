Just In
- 1 hr ago ICW 2020: From Gowns To Lehengas To Sarees, Dolly J’s Gulenaar Collection Is For Confident Brides
-
- 1 hr ago 25 Natural Home Remedies For Allergies: You Might Not Be Knowing About Number 19
- 2 hrs ago Emmys 2020: Youngest Emmy Awards Winner, Zendaya Makes A Strong Case For Polka Dots Trend
- 3 hrs ago International Day Of Peace 2020: History, Theme And Significance Of This Day
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals reinvents virtual fan engagement this season
- Automobiles MG Gloster Off-Road Capabilities Showcased Ahead Of Launch: Video & Other Details
- Movies Alia Bhatt To Mahesh Bhatt: You're A Good Man, Never Believe Anything Else
- Technology Asus Expert Series Launched In India: 11 New Devices Including World’s Thinnest 14-Inch Laptop
- News Temple clerk Ananthu becomes millionaire after winning Rs 12 crore in lottery
- Finance 800 Points Plunge For Sensex On Banking Allegations, Covid-19 Issues
- Education NLAT 2020 Cancelled And Admission Through CLAT Exam: Supreme Court
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
Veg Mexican Rice Recipe: Try This At Your Home
If you think rice is boring then think again. There are numerous delicious recipes that can be prepared using rice. One such recipe is Mexican Rice and it is quite delicious to eat. This is a mouth-watering recipe prepared using Basmati rice and vegetables.
It is often served in Indian restaurants and is quite popular in India. The Mexican flavour of this recipe will give you pure bliss. Though Mexican rice is prepared in many ways, the basic taste is always the same.
To know how you can prepare this recipe, scroll down the article to read more.
Also read: Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Side dish
Serves: 3
-
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 3 tablespoons of baby corn
- 2 cloves of chopped garlic
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 ½ cups of water. You can use vegetable broth as well
- 1 cup of chopped tomato
- 1 onion chopped
- ½ cup of chopped capsicum
- ¼ teaspoon of cumin powder
- ¼ teaspoon of pepper powder
- 1 tablespoon of lime juice
- 1 tablespoon of chopped coriander
- salt to taste
-
1. First of all, rinse the rice and soak it for 15-20 minutes.
2. Heat a pan on medium flame and add 3 tablespoons of olive oil in it.
3. Once the oil heats, add chopped garlic and saute for 1 minute on medium flame.
4. Add chopped onions and saute for 2 minutes. Then add the chopped capsicum and cook for another 2 minutes.
5. Now it's time for adding baby corn in the pan. Saute everything for 3-4 minutes.
6. Now add pepper powder, cumin powder and salt.
7. After this, add the soaked rice and mix everything well.
8. Fry the rice for 3-4 minutes and then add water or vegetable broth into it.
9. Add chopped tomatoes in the pan.
10. Cover the lid of the pan and cook for 10 minutes.
11. After 10 minutes, remove the cover of the lid and cook until the water evaporates completely and rice softens.
12. Turn off the flame and add chopped coriander and lime juice.
13. Serve hot with raita or as a side dish.
- The Mexican flavour of this recipe will give you pure bliss. Though Mexican rice is prepared in many ways, the basic taste is always the same.
- People - 3
- kcal - 507 kcal
- Fat - 6 g
- Protein - 10 g
- Carbs - 102 g
- Fiber - 5 g