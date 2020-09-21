Veg Mexican Rice Recipe: Try This At Your Home Recipes oi-Prerna Aditi

If you think rice is boring then think again. There are numerous delicious recipes that can be prepared using rice. One such recipe is Mexican Rice and it is quite delicious to eat. This is a mouth-watering recipe prepared using Basmati rice and vegetables.

It is often served in Indian restaurants and is quite popular in India. The Mexican flavour of this recipe will give you pure bliss. Though Mexican rice is prepared in many ways, the basic taste is always the same.

To know how you can prepare this recipe, scroll down the article to read more.

Veg Mexican Rice Recipe Veg Mexican Rice Recipe Prep Time 20 Mins Cook Time 25M Total Time 45 Mins Recipe By: Boldsky Recipe Type: Side dish Serves: 3 Ingredients 1 cup basmati rice 3 tablespoons of baby corn 2 cloves of chopped garlic 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 ½ cups of water. You can use vegetable broth as well 1 cup of chopped tomato 1 onion chopped ½ cup of chopped capsicum ¼ teaspoon of cumin powder ¼ teaspoon of pepper powder 1 tablespoon of lime juice 1 tablespoon of chopped coriander salt to taste

How to Prepare 1. First of all, rinse the rice and soak it for 15-20 minutes. 2. Heat a pan on medium flame and add 3 tablespoons of olive oil in it. 3. Once the oil heats, add chopped garlic and saute for 1 minute on medium flame. 4. Add chopped onions and saute for 2 minutes. Then add the chopped capsicum and cook for another 2 minutes. 5. Now it's time for adding baby corn in the pan. Saute everything for 3-4 minutes. 6. Now add pepper powder, cumin powder and salt. 7. After this, add the soaked rice and mix everything well. 8. Fry the rice for 3-4 minutes and then add water or vegetable broth into it. 9. Add chopped tomatoes in the pan. 10. Cover the lid of the pan and cook for 10 minutes. 11. After 10 minutes, remove the cover of the lid and cook until the water evaporates completely and rice softens. 12. Turn off the flame and add chopped coriander and lime juice. 13. Serve hot with raita or as a side dish. Instructions The Mexican flavour of this recipe will give you pure bliss. Though Mexican rice is prepared in many ways, the basic taste is always the same. Nutritional Information People - 3

kcal - 507 kcal

Fat - 6 g

Protein - 10 g

Carbs - 102 g

Fiber - 5 g

