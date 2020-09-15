ENGLISH

    Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home

    Are you a fan of mushrooms and are always ready to try various dishes of the same? Well, then you can try Mushroom Pepper Fry. It is a dish prepared with mushrooms, pepper powder and some other ingredients commonly found in Indian kitchens. It is a spicy and soft dish that you can have with rice and naan.

    One can have Mushroom Pepper Fry as a side dish well. Also, you can have it as a starter. You too can have this dish by preparing it at your home. To know how you can prepare a restaurant like mushroom pepper fry, scroll down the article to read more.

    Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe
    Prep Time
    5 Mins
    Cook Time
    10M
    Total Time
    15 Mins

    Recipe By: Boldsky

    Recipe Type: Starters

    Serves: 4

    Ingredients

    • For Masala:

      • 1 tablespoon pepper seeds
      • ½ teaspoon coriander seeds
      • ½ teaspoon fennel seeds
      • ½ teaspoon cumin seeds

      For Mushrooms Pepper Fry:

      • 300 grams mushroom
      • 2 tablespoon ghee / clarified butter
      • 2 dried red chilli
      • 8-10 curry leaves
      • 1 teaspoon mustard
      • 1-inch finely chopped ginger
      • 1 chopped onion
      • ½ sliced capsicum
      • ½ teaspoon salt
    How to Prepare

    • 1. First of all, you need to grind the whole spices in a spice blender.

      2. For this, take 1 tablespoon pepper, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon fennel and ½ teaspoon coriander seeds and blend into a coarse powder. You don't have to add any water. keep aside

      3. Now heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a Kadai or pan.

      4. Add 2 dried red chilies, 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds, and curry leaves.

      5. Saute for 1 minute and then add 1-inch finely chopped ginger along with the chopped onion.

      6. You need to saute till the onions turn translucent.

      7. After this, mushrooms and fry on high flame without burning the mushrooms.

      8. Saute the mushrooms and onions till the moisture is released.

      9. Now add ½ finely chopped capsicum and then stir fry the content for another 2-3 minutes.

      10. After this, add the ground coarse masala powder and mix well.

      11. Make sure that the spices get mixed well with the mushrooms.

      12. Fry for another 1-2 minute (s).

      13. Serve hot with rice and naan. You can also have it with butter roti.

    Instructions
    • It is a spicy and soft dish that you can have with rice and naan.
    Nutritional Information
    • People -
    • kcal - 146 kcal
    • Fat - 9 g
    • Protein - 4 g
    • Carbs - 15 g
    • Fiber - 5.23 g

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
