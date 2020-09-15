Mushroom Pepper Fry Recipe: How To Prepare It At Your Home

1. First of all, you need to grind the whole spices in a spice blender.

2. For this, take 1 tablespoon pepper, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon fennel and ½ teaspoon coriander seeds and blend into a coarse powder. You don't have to add any water. keep aside

3. Now heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a Kadai or pan.

4. Add 2 dried red chilies, 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds, and curry leaves.

5. Saute for 1 minute and then add 1-inch finely chopped ginger along with the chopped onion.

6. You need to saute till the onions turn translucent.

7. After this, mushrooms and fry on high flame without burning the mushrooms.

8. Saute the mushrooms and onions till the moisture is released.

9. Now add ½ finely chopped capsicum and then stir fry the content for another 2-3 minutes.

10. After this, add the ground coarse masala powder and mix well.

11. Make sure that the spices get mixed well with the mushrooms.

12. Fry for another 1-2 minute (s).

13. Serve hot with rice and naan. You can also have it with butter roti.