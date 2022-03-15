For Quick Alerts
Treat To All Seafood Lovers: How To Make Spicy Shrimp Pizza At Home
Recipes
oi-Shivangi Karn
Posted By: Shivangi Karn|
Pizzas, a dish of Italian origin and almost everyone's favourite. It is a filling and popular food item which is mainly famous for its soft crust and cheese, sauce and meat or veg toppings.
There are many varieties of vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizza available in the market, however, if you have got bored of packaged pizza and want to experiment with its recipe at home, you are at the right place.
Boldsky brings to you a recipe of spicy shrimp pizza. The recipe is a sophisticated blend of shrimp and seasonings and is sure to become a favourite of your friends or families.
Here is the recipe. Take a look.
How To Prepare Spicy Shrimp Pizza At Home
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
25M
Total Time
35 Mins
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Non Vegetarian
Serves: 1 (6 slices)
Ingredients
-
- A small-sized whole wheat pizza crust (around 6-9 inches diameter).
- Around 85 g of shrimp (around 10 pieces).
- A medium-sized yellow capsicum cut into six strips.
- Half cup of mozzarella cheese, grated.
- Two tablespoons of olive oil.
- One-fourth cup of scallions, chopped. It is a type of onion with a mild flavour and a thin bulb. You can use spring onions in place of scallions, however, the flavour may be a bit stronger.
- One-fourth cup of green chillies, chopped. You can decrease the amount if you want the pizza less spicy.
- One medium-sized onion, sliced into round shapes.
- A teaspoon of red pepper flakes.
- Half a teaspoon of dried oregano.
- Half cup of tomato sauce.
- A teaspoon of dried basil.
- A few fresh mint leaves, chopped (optional).
How to Prepare
-
- Preheat the oven to 220-240-degree-Celcius.
- In a pan, add oil and allow it to heat.
- Add scallions, green chillies, red pepper flakes and oregano and stir fry for two minutes.
- Add shrimps and continue stirring for around five minutes or until the shrimps turn red and are cooked.
- Switch off the flame and keep it aside.
- Take the pizza crust and spread tomato sauce all over it.
- Distribute shrimp mixture all over it equally.
- Sprinkle mozzarella cheese equally.
- Add onion and capsicum.
- In a baking tray, place the pizza crust and bake for around 8-10 minutes at 450-degree-Celcius.
- Take it out and allow it to cool for a minute.
- Sprinkle dried basil and mint leaves and serve hot.
Instructions
- If you cook shrimps in a bit of chicken broth or white wine, it may help lift up the taste of pizza.
Nutritional Information
- slices - 1 (6 slices)
- Calories - 478
- Fat - 12.2 g
- Protein - 41.2 g
- Carbohydrates - 55 g
- Fiber - 9.3 g
Comments
[ 4 of 5 - 84 Users]
Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 17:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
Read more about: pizza shrimp shrimp pizza recipe seafood pizza at home