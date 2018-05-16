Top Workout Recipes | Best Healthy Recipes | Summer Workout Recipes

For all the fitness freak out there, this article is for all of you. Let's check if we are doing our fitness regime correctly. Often, even hitting the gym regularly and following a strict diet chart IS NOT ENOUGH to cut the deal and we catch ourselves wondering if we will ever get that desired and fit body that we so wish for! But here's a good news for you! Getting that toned body is possible for all of us only if we are willing to follow a few quick tips and agreeing to disagree to junk food for a while! Hold on, just for a few days (read months!)

Before workout :

Regular workout can be a bit difficult and all of us are not aware of the necessary rules that we should follow while maintaining a gym-routine. Did you know that if your workout routine lasts longer than an hour, it is mandatory for you to snack on complex carbs before you start your gym routine?

For the before workout recipes, we have selected a bunch of smoothies which are high in carbs, vitamins and minerals, so that you can fuel your body with ample amount of energy while burning that stubborn fat.

Post-workout munching :

After a light or heavy work out, let your body rest and munch on snacks, which will be filled with easy protein and carbs. As your body has gone through a calorie-burning process, it is essential to boost yourself with an instant energizing recipe, so that you do not feel nauseous afterwards.

For the post-workout recipes, we have chosen a number of salad recipes, which will not only give you the required protein count for your body but also endow you with a range of vitamins and minerals, being extremely nourishing for our health.

While talking about the workout food routine, it is important to remember that different workout regime requires different kinds of food. For example, a heavy cardio workout requires more protein content than a runner.

To know more about our top workout recipes, scroll down the list below and make your gym routine a delicious affair.

For a pre-workout smoothie, we totally recommend our favourite dry fruit banana smoothie to all of our readers. This smoothie is packed with the nutrients of banana and dry fruits and best to fuel your energy before you start your workout session.

This green smoothie is our go-to detox smoothie recipe. The protein content of this smoothie will boost your energy before or after a workout.

Start your day with our cucumber – banana smoothie to add a hint of freshness to your day. This smoothie can be taken before or after a work-out.

For a post-workout boost of protein and energy, try our russian salad recipe.

This salad recipe is our preferred salad dish when we want to load up our body with protein and carbs, after a heavy workout session.

This utterly delicious smoothie is a great drink to indulge in, right after a workout. With stress relieving qualities, this smoothie will nourish you instantly.

Add a scoop of sunshine to your day with our pineapple banana smoothie. Enriched with a number of vitamins and minerals, this smoothie is greatly recommended to strengthen your immunity system.

