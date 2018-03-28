Top 10 Low-calorie Veg Recipes | Top Healthy Diet-Chart Recipes | Top Healthy Recipes

Take it from us, we know about this everyday struggle between taste and health, whether to choose an utterly delicious bowlful of food that satiates our taste-buds or to go for a low-calorie, healthy recipe which will lend us some nutritional values, while making amends with our strict diet routine.

So, to end this struggle once and for all, we looked up for recipes which will serve us the perfect emblem of taste and health. Our top 10 low-calorie veg recipes are curated, keeping in mind that we don't want to compromise on either health or taste.

What comes to your mind when we talk about low-calorie recipes? A bland bowl of oats or a salad platter that you really don't want to have as your lunch? Well, it's good news for you! Our low-calorie veg recipes are laced with aromatic Indian spices and come with the promise of enticing your taste-buds to its fullest.

The secret of making tasty recipes, yet maintaining the calorie count, lies entirely on the ingredient list that you are opting for. Switch to ingredients or veggies which contain a high amount of dietary fibre and protein content. For instance, instead of having a bowlful of oats, go for oats roti or akki roti, which will serve the same purpose (which will be your low-calorie friend in need) and yet give you a plate full of crispy flat-breads that you will love to munch on all day.

Take a quick look at our top 10 low-calorie veg recipes which stay close to our heart as the tastiest healthy diet-chart recipes that we've ever gotten our hands on and let us know in the comments below which ones work for you.